India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Ranchi JSCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1 India’s ODI record at Ranchi Stadium
India have so far played 5 ODIs at the JSCA Stadium. They have won 2 matches and lost as many while 1 match was ended in no-result.
2 JSCA Stadium ODI stats
Highest total: 313/5, Australia
Highest total, India: 288/7
Lowest total: 155 all out, England
Lowest total, India: 241 all out
Most runs: Virat Kohli: 384
Highest score: Virat Kohli, Angelo Mathews: 139
Most 100s: Virat Kohli: 2
Most 6s: Angelo Mathews: 10
Most 6s, India: Virat Kohli: 7
Highest partnership: A Finch / U Khawaja: 193
Highest partnership, India: V Kohli / A Rayudu: 136
Most wickets: R Ashwin: 6
Best bowling: Ajantha Mendis: 4/73
Best bowling, India: Ravindra Jadeja: 3/19
Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 7
3 JSCA Stadium pitch report
The Ranchi Stadium pitch often assists the batters as bowlers, especially the pacers, hardly find any purchase on this track. Of course, spinners might get some assistance as the pitch will get a tad slow as the match progresses as we saw in Lucknow. The team winning the toss might be interested in batting first and put up a good score on the board to put the opposition under pressure rather than fancying a chase.
4 Ranchi Weather
The temperature on Sunday is set at rather bearable 30 degrees but there are 25 per cent of rain on the day and that too at a substantial 1.4MM. We might just see another truncated match and there is possibility of 51 percent cloud cover too with winds touching speed around 30 kmph on the match day.
5 JSCA Stadium details
Established: 2010
Host Association: Jharkhand
Capacity: 50000
Boundary length: 65x70M around
ODI Average score: 251