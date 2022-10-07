India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Ranchi JSCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1 India’s ODI record at Ranchi Stadium

India have so far played 5 ODIs at the JSCA Stadium. They have won 2 matches and lost as many while 1 match was ended in no-result.

2 JSCA Stadium ODI stats

Highest total: 313/5, Australia

Highest total, India: 288/7

Lowest total: 155 all out, England

Lowest total, India: 241 all out

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 384

Highest score: Virat Kohli, Angelo Mathews: 139

Most 100s: Virat Kohli: 2

Most 6s: Angelo Mathews: 10

Most 6s, India: Virat Kohli: 7

Highest partnership: A Finch / U Khawaja: 193

Highest partnership, India: V Kohli / A Rayudu: 136

Most wickets: R Ashwin: 6

Best bowling: Ajantha Mendis: 4/73

Best bowling, India: Ravindra Jadeja: 3/19

Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 7

3 JSCA Stadium pitch report

The Ranchi Stadium pitch often assists the batters as bowlers, especially the pacers, hardly find any purchase on this track. Of course, spinners might get some assistance as the pitch will get a tad slow as the match progresses as we saw in Lucknow. The team winning the toss might be interested in batting first and put up a good score on the board to put the opposition under pressure rather than fancying a chase.

4 Ranchi Weather

The temperature on Sunday is set at rather bearable 30 degrees but there are 25 per cent of rain on the day and that too at a substantial 1.4MM. We might just see another truncated match and there is possibility of 51 percent cloud cover too with winds touching speed around 30 kmph on the match day.

5 JSCA Stadium details

Established: 2010

Host Association: Jharkhand

Capacity: 50000

Boundary length: 65x70M around

ODI Average score: 251