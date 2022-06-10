India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Cuttack Barabati Stadium Pitch Report, Boundary Dimensions, Weather Forecast

1. Barabati Stadium details

Capacity: 45000

Host Association: Odisha

Stadium Address: Biju Patnaik Colony, Cuttack: 8

Established: 1958

Barabati stadium boundary dimensions: It depends on the pitch the match on the day is playing. But in general it ranges between 65M and 70M.

2. Barabati Stadium Pitch report

The pitch at Cuttack is a slightly on the slower side and we might not see a batting festival like in New Delhi on Thursday (June 9). The spinners might have a larger role here as Yuzvendra Chahal has a four-wicket haul at this venue. However, the high humidity and the subsequent dew factor will keep the bowlers a bit worried and the team winning the toss might opt to field.

3. Cuttack weather report

Cuttack is a coastal town, hence the humidity will be on the higher side and monsoon is setting on this part of the country. The temperature in Cuttack on Sunday (June 12) is predicted to be at 28 degrees with 69 per cent cloud cover and 2% chance of thunder showers.

4. T20I records at the Barabati Stadium

Highest total: 180/3 by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total: 87 all out by SL vs India.

Most runs: KL Rahul: 61 runs in 1 match

Most 6s: Manish Pandey, Upul Tharanga: 2

Most 4s: KL Rahul: 7

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 4

Best bowling: Yuzvendra Chahal: 4/23

Best economy: Yuzvendra Chahal: 5.75

Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 4

Most catches: KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya: 2

Highest partnership: MS Dhoni / Manish Pandey: 68

5. India’s T20I record at Barabati Stadium

India have played two T20I matches at this venue in Cuttack. India have a 1-1 record here as they had lost to South Africa by 6 wickets in 2015 but defeated Sri Lanka by 93 runs in 2017. So, they have a 1-1 record at the Cuttack stadium. But losing to SA will not add to India’s good memory space as they are already 0-1 behind in the series after the defeat in New Delhi.