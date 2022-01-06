Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test, Day 4: Play resumes after rain wipes out two sessions on day four

By Pti

Johannesburg, Jan 6: Play resumed after rain wiped out two sessions of play on day four of the second Test between India and South Africa here.

A total of 34 overs are expected to be bowled in the remainder of the day. South Africa need 122 runs to win the match and restore parity in the three-match rubber, while the visiting Indians need eight wickets to emerge victorious and script their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation.

India scored 202 and 266 in their two innings and South Africa after having scored 229 in their first essay are 118 for 2 in pursuit of 240. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Comments

MORE INDIA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 19:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments