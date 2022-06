India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

After going down in a high-scoring match by 7 wickets in the series opener, Rishabh Pant-led India suffered a second successive loss against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa in a low-scoring 2nd T20I as Proteas registered a 4-wicket win.

Pant's first assignment as captain of India ended in defeat as David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen struck fifties to chase down a mammoth 212 in New Delhi.

Three days later, Pant's side suffered another loss, failing to defend a paltry total of 148 after Henrich Klassen took the Indian bowlers bar Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the cleaners.

India retained their playing 11 from the first T20, but may ring some changes to their team especially to the bowling line up with the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi getting a look in.

South Africa, on the other hand, were forced into two changes after wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock was ruled out due to a hand injury. De Kock's availability for the match in Visakhapatnam is still unclear.

De Kock's replacement Klassen played a match-winning role. So, South Africa won't be too worried about De Kock's loss. Proteas will also be without the services of batter Aiden Markram, who tested COVID positive ahead of the first T20I.

Here is a look at the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction:

India and South Africa Squads India: Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. India vs South Africa 2022 Possible Playing 11s India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal/Ravi Bishnoi. South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Henrich Klassen (wicketkeeper), Keshav Maharaj, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje. Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: Ishan Kishan, Henrich Klassen, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Wayne Parnell, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Avesh Khan. Captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar; Vice Captain: Henrich Klassen Team 2: Ishan Kishan, Temba Bavuma, Rishabh Pant, Henrich Klassen, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Dinesh Karthik, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Bhuvenshwar Kumar. Captain: David Miller; Vice Captain: Dinesh Karthik India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Match Prediction Proteas will be upbeat following back-to-back wins and will start favourites. If India manage to get their bowling combination sorted, they can challenge, but that seems far-fetched given the bench strength consisting of rookies. Despite the injuries South Africa have managed to pull off victories and they are very likely to continue their run and seal the series on June 14.