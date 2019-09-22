Cricket
India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Will rain may play spoilsport?

By
Will rain impact play? Weather.com predicts rain during match hours
Will rain impact play? Weather.com predicts rain during match hours

Bengaluru, September 22: After a commanding win in Mohali, India will now look to seal the T20 series against South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday (September 22) with hopes that the weather doesn't play spoilsport.

In the second T20I in Mohali, Deepak Chahar and Virat Kohli put on a solid performance as India cruised to a seven-wicket win against the young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock.

Now, the action shifts to the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium for the third T20I and the fans will be hopeful of avoiding a repeat of the first T20I, which was abondoned due to persistent rain in Dharmashala on September 15.

And, the forecast does not look too promising for Sunday as per weather.com, who say thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and may progress into the night.

However, as per AccuWeather, the current forecast says there will be cloud cover with percipitation of 31 - 47 % in Bengaluru. This reading looks promising and gives hope for a game.

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, September 22, 2019, 9:07 [IST]
