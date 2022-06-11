India vs South Africa 4th T20I: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium T20 Records -- Most runs, Wickets

The T20I cricket returns to this venue after a gap of three years and India, who have a good record here, would want to emerge the winner.

The highlight of this stadium is a media box, rather a capsule shaped building made on the lines of the press box at the Lord’s, England.

So, let’s take a look at the T20I records at this venue ahead of the India vs South Africa match such as most runs, wickets, highest and lowest totals etc.

India’s T20I record at Rajkot

India have played 3 matches at this venue so far and hold a 3-1 record in favour of them. In 2013, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets while lost to New Zealand by 40 runs in 2017. In the latest match India played at the SCA, they beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in 2019.

T20I records at Rajkot

Most runs: Colin Munro (NZ): 109

Most runs (India): Rohit Sharma: 98

Highest score: Colin Munro: 109

For India: Rohit Sharma: 85

Most 6s: Colin Munro, Rohit Sharma: 7

Highest total: 202/4, India vs Australia

Lowest Total: 153/6, Bangladesh vs India

Most wickets: Trent Boult: 4

For India: R Vinay Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzendra Chahal: 3.

Best economy: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja: 5.75

Most dismissals (wk): Brad Haddin (Aus), Glenn Phillips (NZ): 2

Highest partnership: Rohit Sharma / Shikhar Dhawan: 118.

Most catches: Rohit Sharma: 2.

3. Squads

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (captain / wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.