India vs South Africa 5th T20I: How to book tickets, ticket prices, gate entry for June 19 match at Bangalore

Now, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), the host association, has announced that the tickets for the match will be on sale from June 12.

South Africa and India will play 5 T20Is on this short tour across five venues and all the venues, as things stand now, will host 100 per cent crowd.

The BCCI and CSA have also made it clear that there will not be any strict bio-bubble in place for the series as the Covid-19 cases are on the wane in the country at present.

The players will be allowed to move around more freely than in the recent past, with restrictions only in place at a minimal level. So, cricket is back with spectators in the stadium full scale.

Here are the details about sale of tickets, price etc for India vs South Africa 5th T20I in Bengaluru.

Match date: June 19, 2022

Sale of ticket: June 12, 2022

Ticket sales time: Between 10 AM IST and 7 PM IST.

Where can I buy tickets: Online and from the stadium counters at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Counter Ticket prices

1. G Upper / G Lower: Rs 750/-. Entry Gate No 5: Cubbon Road.

2. A Stand Upper, B Stand Upper, B Stand Lower: Rs 2000/- Entry: Gate No 2: Cubbon Road.

3. D Corporate: Rs 4000/-. Entry: Gate 19, Queens Road.

4. N Stand: Rs 5000/- Entry: Gate 18, Queens Road

5. E-Executive: Rs 6000/- Entry: 18, Queens Road.

(Note: All the above mentioned tickets are available only at stadium counters. If any counter tickets went unsold, they will be put on sale online. There will be no sale of tickets in counters after June 13).

Online Ticket Prices

Grand Terrace: Rs 6000/- P Corporate: Rs 10,000/- Pavilion Terrace: Rs 15,000/- P2 Stand: Rs 20,000/-

(Note: Online tickets can be redeemed at stadium counters on June 14 between 10 AM IST and 7 PM IST at Gate 2 and Gate 5 on Cubbon Road).