Amol Muzumdar appointed South Africa batting coach for India series

By Pti
Amol Muzumdar appointed South Africa batting coach for India series

New Delhi, Sept. 9: Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar was on Monday appointed batting coach of the visiting South African team for the Test series against India beginning on October 2.

The 44-year-old, who made 11167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13 but never got to play for India, confirmed the appointment. "I was approached last week and I have accepted the challenge. To be associated with an international side is a huge honour," Muzumdar, who played most of his cricket for Mumbai before moving to Assam, told PTI.

Besides a mountain of first-class runs, Muzumdar also scored 3286 runs in List A cricket. He has also been the batting coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a team in transition for the three-Test series against hosts India beginning in Visakhapatnam followed by matches in Pune (October 10-14) and Ranchi (October 19-23).

South Africa had won the ODI and T20 series against India in 2015 but were hammered in the four Test series 0-3.

Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 18:04 [IST]
