India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni not included in 15-man squad; Hardik Pandya makes a comeback

Along with MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah was also not included in the squad which was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.

Meanwhile Hardik Pandya who is not part of the ongoing West Indies tour is set to make a return to the team after he was included in the squad. Pandya had been rested from the Windies tour to treat minor injuries and also as part of the workload management programme.

Former skipper Dhoni, had taken excused himself from the Windies tour as he has taken a two-month sabbatical. The wicket-keeper, who is currently vacationing in the United States, was serving the Territorial Army for 15 days.

As reports in PTI stated, it is unsure whether the skipper spoke to the selectors about his availability for the home series against South Africa. But he will not be seen behind the wickets during the three-match T20 series and Rishabh Pant has been handed the wicket-keeping duties.

The other youngsters in the Virat Kohli-led squad are Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar. The team in almost similar to the one that whitewashed West Indies 3-0 in the previous series.

The Indian team is set to play three T20Is. The first one is slated to be held in Dharamsala on September 15. The second match will be played on September 18 in Mohali and the final one will be played in Bengaluru on September 22nd.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini