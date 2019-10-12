India vs South Africa: Watch: Rohit Sharma stunned as fan invades ground to touch his feet

The fan invasion happened right after Vernon Philander walked into bat after the dismissal of South African captain Faf Du Plessis. The fan ran on the field and prostrated in front of Rohit who was fielding in the slips.

Rohit's team-mates and Rohit himself laughed the matter off before the fan was escorted out of the ground by security men. However, former Indian captain and now commentator Sunil Gavaskar did not take the matter all too kindly.

"Security not there to watch the match for free. This is a perennial problem in India. It's a serious security issue. It is not just a question of a fan going to meet a cricketer. They have to make sure nobody enters the ground. Anything could happen. Why take a chance? It's not easy to get inside the field. So, what are the security doing?" Gavaskar remarked on the commentary in Star Sports.

This was the third incident of a fan wandering on to the ground during the on-going India vs South Africa series. A fan had entered the park during the first Test at Visakhapatnam and shook hands with Virat Kohli. The fan also tried to take selfie with Indian cricketers fielding at slip cordon before he was taken out of the ground by security force.

During the second T20I at Mohali, the match was halted twice because of fan invasion.