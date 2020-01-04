Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Skipper Kohli hit on finger during practice

By Pti
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Skipper Kohli hit on finger during practice

Kolkata, Jan 4: Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka here.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live Telecast & Live Streaming info

The incident happened in the first half of India's practice session.

Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray. The only notable absentee from India's practice was spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the last to arrive here on Thursday.

Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months.

India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia. The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli's debut 12 years ago.

Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row. However, the Lankans defeated India in 2014 World T20 final.

More INDIA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 18:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue