India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy tips, Probable XI, Live telecast and live streaming info

1. Team News - India

There is 24% chance of thunderstorms in Indore on Tuesday evening (January 6) and that is a not a positive news ahead of the game. The Indore pitch generally leans towards batsmen, and India might just retain the side for the first T20I. It means Ravindra Jadeja might have to sit out of this match. Since the first match did not take place, India will be keen to watch the recovery status of Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan in a real-match situation.

2. Team News - Sri Lanka

India are in blazing form home and away since the last seven months with the semi-final exit from the ICC World Cup 2019 the lone anomaly. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is still coming to grips with the transition phase and the recent months have not gone past well for them, ripples of modest outings on the field accentuated by some controversies off the field. Even a drawn series against India will be a massive boost for them and they will be keen to take the lead going into the title decider on January 10.

3. Dream 11

Openers: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan

Middle-order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kusal Perera

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

4. Probable XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (wk), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga.

5. TV Timing

The match will be live on Star Sports Networks from 7 PM IST and will be streamed live on HotStar. You can also follow MyKhel Live Updates.