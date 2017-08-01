India Vs Sri Lanka: Here is the probable XI for 2nd Test

Team India came out victorious by 117 runs against Sri Lanka when they last played here in 2015. It was a clinical performance by the visitors in a low scoring game. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma were the top performers for India in that game.

Skipper Kohli would be facing an selection conundrum when sits to pick up the final playing XI for the second Test, because there is tough competition among players.

With KL Rahul's return after recovery from the fever, the skipper will be facing a big challenge to choose between him and Abhinav Mukund, who scored 81 in the previous match.

Similarly, every bowler in the existing squad deserves to get a place in the playing XI but the captain will have to pick whom he deems effective in the match.

The skipper might stick to his plan of playing two spinners again in the second Test with an extra cushion of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Here is the Probable India XI for SSC Test:

Shikhar Dhawan The left-handed opener made most of the opportunity after getting a Test call up. Dhawan slammed an aggressive 190 off 163 balls in the first innings and laid the foundation for his team to post a massive total in the first innings. He was named the Man of the Match for his effort. Therefore, he will be once again opening the innings for India at SSC. KL Rahul The 25-year-old batsman is completely fit now and that means he will be once again making an entry in the Playing XI. Abhinav Mukund, who scored a patient 81 in the second innings, might just have to make way for Rahul as the latter happens to be skipper Kohli's first choice as opener. Cheteshwar Pujara The India top-order batsman was the second highest scorer for the team in the first innings. Pujara slammed his career's 12th and second against Sri Lanka and played a 153-run knock. The Rajkot batsman will be playing his career's 50th Test on Thursday. He has been team most consistent batsman and second highest scorer for the side after skipper Virat Kohli in the last Test season. Team would once again be depending upon Pujara's grit and determination in challenging conditions in Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli This most lethal weapon in the Indian batting arsenal at No. 4 came back in his form with his unbeaten 103-run knock at Galle. Kohli slammed a ton after a gap of 7 innings and broke several records too. His coming back to form is good news for Team India. Kohli couldn't make it big in the first innings as he was dismissed for 3 but the right-handed batsman did most of the talking with his bat in the second innings and slammed his 10th overseas ton. The skipper would now be hoping to continue at SSC from where he left in Galle. Ajinkya Rahane The right-hander slammed a half-century and forged a brilliant partnership with Pujara to help India post a huge total.He's another vital cog in the wheel of Indian batting. The Mumbaikar would come out to bat at No. 5 and one hopes he scores this time for there is tough fight for this spot with fellow Mumbaikar Rohit Sharma. Hardik Pandya Pandya made his debut in Galle and impressed everyone with his all-round performance. Skipper Kohli was so much impressed with Pandya that he even went on saying that the Baroda cricketer has the potential to be India's 'Ben Stokes'. Therefore, Pandya will once again be able to make it to the playing XI on Thursday. Wriddhiman Saha The wicketkeeper batsman slammed his career's best Test hundred in Ranchi Test against Australia, earlier this year. However, he couldn't be very effective at Galle. But the right-handed batsman and stumper from Bengal would come in to bat at No. 6 at SSC. R Ashwin The senior India spinner had a memorable 50th Test as he performed well at Galle with bat as well as with the ball. Ashwin slammed an aggressive fifty in the first innings and wrapped up the Sri Lankan batters in the second innings. He has once again leapfrogged Rangana Herath to become second ranked bowler in Test rankings and would now be aiming to give a tough competition to compatriot Ravindra Jadeja for top spot. Ravindra Jadeja The No.1 bowler in Tests, who left his spin twin R Ashwin behind to climb at the top of the points table in the ICC rankings, will once again play a crucial role against. The left-arm spinner can be equally lethal against Sri Lanka with his batting exploits. Umesh Yadav The strike pacer once again impressed with his bowling skills in Galle Test. At a strip where batting looked easy, Umesh gave the hosts early jolts with the new ball. Team would be hoping similar performance from the Mumbai pacer. Mohammed Shami The Bengal speedster was at his lethal best in the previous game. He along with Umesh broke the backbone of the Sri Lankan batting. The speedster will once again be leading India's pace battery against Sri Lanka in the second Test as well.

OneIndia News