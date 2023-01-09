India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah set to miss Sri Lanka ODI series

The bowler has been out of action since September 2022 due to a back injury and missed out T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bumrah was initially added to the India squad for the Sri Lanka ODIs after the recommendation of the selection committee.

"The All-India Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka," a BCCI statement read that was released earlier.

However, now BCCI has decided to revoke his name from the squad as they don't want to rush Bumrah and want to give some extended time for him to recover. It also emerged that the primary concern came from NCA staff who advised to take things slow, especially with the Australia Test Series around the corner.

There are also reports that the fast-bowler will be available for the New Zealand ODI series that follows right after from January 18. So far, no replacement for Bumrah has been announced by BCCI and the apex body of Indian cricket hasn't made any formal communication.

Apart from Bumrah, who didn't travel to Guwahati with the team, all the other players who were not part of the T20I squad have joined the team in the Assam capital. India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer all are already in Guwahati as team India prepare for the ODI series.