India vs Sri Lanka: KL Rahul may miss Mohali Test, unsure for Bengaluru D/N Test

It may be recalled that Rahul was ruled out of the T20I series against the West Indies with a hamstring injury.

"Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on 9th February 2022 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19.

“They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury," said the BCCI in a statement.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements," the statement added.

Now, some reports have suggested that Rahul might after all not be ready for the Mohali Test, and could even miss the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting on March 12.

In this backdrop, the selectors might ask Rohit Sharma to lead in the Test series against Sri Lanka. Reports have suggested that the selectors are looking at Rahul as long-term option as Test captain and he could assume charge in one of the later series.

Kohli to skip SL T20Is?

Earlier it has emerged that Virat Kohli could skip India’s upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka next month while the other frontline players like Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah might return to the side.

But Kohli could return for the Test series that succeeds the T20Is and could his play his 100th Test in Mohali, the first Test of the series.

Jadeja is recuperating from an injury that he suffered December last year, and made him sat out of the entire tour to South Africa and in the home white ball series against the West Indies.

Bumrah was part of the India squad that toured South Africa and played all the three Tests and ODIs. But he was given rest for the ODIs and T20Is against West Indies at home.

India will play T20Is against Sri Lanka on February 24, 26 and 27 at Lucknow and Dharamsala.