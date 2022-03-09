India vs Sri Lanka Pink Ball Test: Day-Night Test Records, Most Runs. Most Wickets, Most Centuries

India have taken 1-0 lead in the two-match series after their resounding win in the first Test at Mohali. India under Rohit Sharma will be eager to finish the series in style with a 2-0 scoreline and that will also boost their position in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

Sri Lanka will have to regroup from that heavy innings and 222 runs defeat inside three days. Can they do it? Or will India brush aside their opponent once again?

Let’s take a look at some Pink Ball Test stats, general and India specific such as most runs, most wickets and most centuries.

1. Pink Ball Test records

10: Australia is the most successful team in Day-Night Tests. They have played 10 Tests and won all of them.

2015: The first-ever Pink Ball Test was held in 27/11/2015 between Australia and New Zealand. Aussies won by wickets at Adelaide.

1: Josh Hazlewood of Australia the 1st bowler to take a wicket in Day-Night Test. He dismissed Martin Guptill of New Zealand.

1: Pakistan’s Azhar Ali is the first batsman to make 100 in Pink Ball Test. He made 302 against West Indies at Dubai.

23: In Day-Night Tests, batsmen have so far made 23 centuries.

3: Marnus Labuschagne of Australia has most of 100s in Pink Ball Test with three tons.

2: There are two 300s in Day-Night Tests so far. Azhar Ali made 302 against West Indies at Dubai in 2016. David Warner of Australia made 335 against Pakistan at Adelaide in 2019. This is also the highest score so far in Day-Night Test.

0: There have been 18 Pink Ball Tests so far, and each one of them produced a result. There have been no draws so far.

589/3: It is the Highest Team Total in D/N Test, made by Australia against Pakistan.

36/9: It is the Lowest Team Total in Pink Ball Test, made by India against Australia.

8/49: It is the Best Bowling Figure by a bowler in D/N Test, achieved by Devendra Bishoo of West Indies against Pakistan.

596: David Warner of Australia is the highest run-getter in Day-Night Tests. He made those runs from 6 Tests at an average of 59.60.

46: Mitchell Starc, the fast bowler from Australia, is the highest wicket-taker in Day-Night Test cricket. He took those wickets from just 8 Tests at an average of 18.86 with 3 five-wicket haul, again the highest in Pink Ball Test.

2 India’s record in Pink Ball Test

India have so far played 3 Tests, won 2 and lost 1. India’s wins came against Bangladesh and England while they were defeated by Australia.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to score a 100 in day-night Test, a 136 Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Sri Lanka have also a similar record as India. The Islanders have played 3 Pink Ball Tests so far and won 2 of them and lost 1.