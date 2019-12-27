India vs Sri Lanka, T20I series: Schedule, TV telecast & live streaming timing, head-to-head records, squads

1. Schedule
January 5: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Guwahati.
January 7: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Indore.
January 9: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Pune.
2. India squad for SL T20Is
Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.
3. Head to head record
India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 16 T20I matches till date. India have won 11 of those games, and Lanka have won five matches. India have a winning percentage of 68.75% against the Sri Lankans in the T20Is.
4. Where to watch?
The series will be aired live on Star Sports Neworks and matches will begin on 7 PM IST. The live streaming will be on HotStar and MyKhel too will offer Live Updates.