Cricket
India vs Sri Lanka, T20I series: Schedule, TV telecast & live streaming timing, head-to-head records, squads

By
India vs SL, T20I series: Schedule

Bengaluru, December 27: India's 2020 cricket season will begin with a T20I series against Sri Lanka and the band of Virat Kohli will start as favourites against the Islanders, who are going through a period of transition.

The big news ahead of the series is the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was recovering from a stress factor on the back. Opener Shikhar Dhawan too has made a return after missing the series against the West Indies with a back injury. MyKhel offers the series schedule, telecast timing, squad details etc.

1. Schedule

1. Schedule

January 5: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Guwahati.

January 7: India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Indore.

January 9: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I, Pune.

2. India squad for SL T20Is

2. India squad for SL T20Is

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

3. Head to head record

3. Head to head record

India and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 16 T20I matches till date. India have won 11 of those games, and Lanka have won five matches. India have a winning percentage of 68.75% against the Sri Lankans in the T20Is.

4. Where to watch?

4. Where to watch?

The series will be aired live on Star Sports Neworks and matches will begin on 7 PM IST. The live streaming will be on HotStar and MyKhel too will offer Live Updates.

Story first published: Friday, December 27, 2019, 12:08 [IST]
