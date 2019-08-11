India vs West Indies: 2nd ODI: Live Updates: Brathwaite strikes back as he removes Kohli for 120

Port of Spain, August 10: The talented Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series, in Port of Spain on Sunday (August 11).

Iyer, who didn't get game time during the Twenty20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana. There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game. Two matches will never be enough for Shreyas to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.

He has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks. Virat Kohli's guidance and a friendly arm around shoulders from vice-captain Rohit Sharma will work wonders for the Delhi Capitals captain, who in full flow is a treat to watch.

Moreover it will be an important match for Chris Gayle, with the West Indies selection committee not paying heed to his request for a farewell Test match at his home ground. The next two games could well be the last of an eventful and colourful character.

Here's MyKhel's Live Updates of the India vs West Indies second ODI: