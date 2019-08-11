Cricket
India vs West Indies: 2nd ODI: Live Updates: Brathwaite strikes back as he removes Kohli for 120

Live Blog
By

kohli

Port of Spain, August 10: The talented Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series, in Port of Spain on Sunday (August 11).

Iyer, who didn't get game time during the Twenty20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana. There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game. Two matches will never be enough for Shreyas to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.

He has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks. Virat Kohli's guidance and a friendly arm around shoulders from vice-captain Rohit Sharma will work wonders for the Delhi Capitals captain, who in full flow is a treat to watch.

Moreover it will be an important match for Chris Gayle, with the West Indies selection committee not paying heed to his request for a farewell Test match at his home ground. The next two games could well be the last of an eventful and colourful character.

Here's MyKhel's Live Updates of the India vs West Indies second ODI:

10:08 pm

Kedar Jadhav the new batsman in.

10:08 pm

WICKET! Brathwaite gets the Indian skipper. Roach makes no mistake at long on as he waits for it and takes a clean catch to end Kohli's brilliant innings. Kohli walks off after a well-placed innings of 120 off 125.

10:06 pm

Iyer has stepped up with a well-timed knock and supported his skipper at the other end.

10:03 pm

FOUR! Kohli flicks it past the keeper to hit Thomas for four more. The Indian skipper is picking up the pace here.

10:02 pm

A typical Kohli celebration:

10:00 pm

King Kohli:

09:59 pm

Another masterclass indeed

09:58 pm

A well-timed 50 from Shreyas Iyer. Iyer brings up his half-century of just 49 deliveries. Iyer has justified the opportunity that has been handed to him and stepped up to the need of the team

09:54 pm

200 comes up for India in 38.3 overs. Will Kohli and Iyer pick up the pace from hereon? Also 100 partnership between Kohli and Iyer come up. This partnership has built the innings. From hereon one has to take control and up the ante to increase the run rate for the Men in Blue

09:51 pm

Big roar from the crowd. The skipper takes of his helmet and points to the name at the back of his jersey. Another ton to his name. Kohli brings up his 100 of 112. A well paced and important inning from the captain.

09:48 pm

100! Skipper Kohli brings up his hundred with a single. A very well placed innings from the skipper as he brings up his 42nd ton.

09:46 pm

99 to Virat Kohli! Just a run away.

09:45 pm

Cottrell back into the attack. Will he be able to break the partnership

09:44 pm

Holder keeps it tight giving away just 5 runs

09:43 pm

FOUR! Kohli flicks it past fine leg for a boundary. Five more to a century for the skipper

09:41 pm

No ball! It’s in the air and it falls just over mid off! Iyer tried to pull but it was spliced. But he would have not lost his wicket because there was one less fielder inside the circle and that means it was a no ball. Free hit awarded

09:35 pm

The skipper has been in fine form today

09:32 pm

SIX!! Beautifully placed by the skipper as he hits Holder for a maximum! Kohli sends it over the bowler's head for a six

09:25 pm

FOUR! Iyer runs it fine just like his skipper

09:23 pm

No. 4 conundrum

09:18 pm

No boundaries from Roach's fourth over as he gives away just five runs.

09:16 pm

FOUR! Kohli pummels it past long on as he hits Chase for a boundary

09:15 pm

FOUR more! Iyer getting into the swing here. Floats this past the keeper too.

09:12 pm

FOUR! Iyer lifts it over the keeper to hit Roach for a boundary.

09:05 pm

Fact check:

09:03 pm

27 overs done with India at 124/3. The projected score at this stage is 228.

09:00 pm

Missed chance for the Windies. An effective direct throw from Chase would have seen Kohli walking back to the dressing room. But the skipper turned back in time and Chase missed the stumps by a whisker. Will this cost the Windies?

08:54 pm

FOUR! Iyer finds the gap as he slaps it away for a boundary.

08:53 pm

Mix up in the middle: Chase to Iyer: Iyer flicks towards log-on. Lewis sprints to his left from midwicket and stops it. Iyer turns back to run back from halfway down the pitch. But he’s safe and all’s well!

08:45 pm

BOWLED!! Brathwaite strikes to remove Pant. India’s No. 4 goes for 20 off 35.

08:38 pm

The skipper has been a solid pillar in the middle.

08:36 pm

Neat over from Chase as he bowls a maiden over

08:31 pm

Another tight over from Cottrell as he gives away just four runs.

08:29 pm

FOUR! It races away for four behind square. He chops it to backward point’s right.

08:21 pm

Pooran takes it at point. A sloppy shot from Rohit as it lacks pace. Rohit attempted to slog it into the leg side. Pooran runs back to take a clean catch to end the opener’s innings. Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in.

08:16 pm

OUT! Rohit goes for 18 off 34.

08:12 pm

50 up for Kohli! And the Indian skipper brings up his half-century in style, edging it past the keeper for FOUR! This is his 55th ODI fifty.

08:07 pm

FOUR! Kohli keeps the scoreboard ticking as he hits Chase for four more.

08:03 pm

Tight opening over from Brathwaite as he gives away just two runs.

08:02 pm

Fact check:

08:01 pm

Brathwaite replaces Thomas.

07:58 pm

India put up 55 for the loss of 1 wicket in the first 10 overs. The Men In Blue have recovered well after their early loss.

07:54 pm

FOUR! Rohit Sharma joins the party. Hits Holder for a boundary as Rohit plays an exquisite straight drive, sending it past the bowler’s ankle for four.

07:52 pm

FOUR! Full and Kohli finds the gap between mid-on and midwicket

07:48 pm

50 up for India. Kohli at 34 off 33 and Rohit at 9 off 20.

07:47 pm

The ninth over has gone for runs as Thomas gives away 9 runs.

07:46 pm

Kohli and Rohit have slowly build their partnership. The duo have notched up 46 off 55.

07:44 pm

Free hit: 1 run. Kohli slices it and its taken by Hope. But its a free hit!

07:40 pm

FOUR! Full and Kohli hammers it through the leg side.

07:40 pm

Holder back for his second over. Kohli-Rohit have steadied the innings after Dhawan's early departure.

07:38 pm

Thomas in for his first over, gives four runs in his opening over.

07:32 pm

FOUR! Holder bowls full and Rohit makes him pay for it. The opener flicks it through midwicket

07:31 pm

Rohit finally gets off the mark with two runs off Holder

07:28 pm

Cottrell keeps the Indian batsmen in check. Gives away just 3 runs in his 3rd over.

07:22 pm

Six off the fourth over. India at 20/1

07:21 pm

FOUR! Following three dot balls, Kohli finds the shot to hit Roach for a boundary. No chance for the fielder at deep midwicket as it races away for four.

07:19 pm

Very good bowling from Cottrell as he gives away just one run. Rohit yet to get off the mark.

07:17 pm

Cottrell back for his second over.

07:13 pm

At the end of the 2nd over India are at 13 for 1

07:13 pm

Rohit yet to open his account

07:12 pm

FOUR! Another length ball. Kohli tries to defend off the back foot but it rolls away to fine-leg. Not a clean shot but it runs away for four

07:10 pm

FOUR: The Indian skipper plays an excellent cover drive that races away for a boundary. A boundary to begin Roach's over.

07:09 pm

India at 3 for 1 at the end of the first over.

07:07 pm

Skipper Kohli walks in.

07:06 pm

Great review from the Windies as they get off to a great start. Dhawan goes for two as Cottrell picks up a wicket in the first over.

07:06 pm

And its out! Impact in front of off stump, and that is hitting into the middle stump. Dhawan has to walk.

07:03 pm

Big appeal from the Windies but umpire thinks there's an inside edge. Windies talk it out and they go for the review in the last second.

07:02 pm

Dot to begin the proceedings.

07:02 pm

Rohit and Dhawan walk onto the field. The formidable opening pair is set to open for the Men in Blue as always. Sheldon Cottrell in with the new ball.

07:00 pm

The Universe Boss walks out with a placard with the number 300. Big grin for the cameras for from the Jamaican. Gayle will be playing his 300th ODI. The crowd gives him a standing ovation.

06:44 pm

Big day for the Universe Boss:

06:43 pm

West Indies Playing XI: C Gayle, E Lewis, S Hope, N Pooran, S Hetmyer, R Chase, J Holder, C Brathwaite, S Cottrell, K Roach, O Thomas

06:42 pm

India Playing XI: 2nd ODI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, S Iyer, K Jadhav, R Pant, R Jadeja, B Kumar, K Yadav, M Shami, K Ahmed

06:40 pm

Kohli opts to bat

06:37 pm

Meanwhile, in the home team, Fabian Allen is out due to illness and Oshane Thomas will replace him in the playing XI.

06:37 pm

Kohli has decided to play with the same playing XI as the previous ODI. The skipper backed Rishabh Pant to bat at No. 4, while Shreyas Iyer will come in at 5.

06:32 pm

TOSS: India has won the toss and Kohli has opted to bat.

06:31 pm

The boys will be raring to draw the first blood

06:22 pm

Looks like we can expect a full game today:

06:22 pm

Stay tuned for the toss report and playing XIs.

06:21 pm

It will be a big day for Chris Gayle as he will be playing his 300th ODI. The ‘Universe Boss’ will overtake Brian Lara as the most-capped West Indies player in the format.

06:21 pm

India is all set to take on West Indies in the second ODI at Queen’s Park Oval. Both teams will be hoping to play a full game after the first ODI was washed out.

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 18:20 [IST]
