India vs West Indies: 2nd ODI: Probable XI of India for the Trinidad match

1. Rohit Sharma

Since West Indies batted first in the truncated first ODI, Rohit never really had any hope of batting and he would be hoping that Trinidad will remain sunny so that he can wield the willow. And he is in good form of late, and the Mumbaikar would be eager to exploit it.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

The left-handed opener has not done anything spectacular since his return to international cricket after an injury lay-off through the T20Is against West Indies. There was some obvious rust in his batting and the Delhi man would like to shake it off with a big knock in the ODIs and he would like start in Trinidad itself.

3. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli showed his touch with a fifty in the final T20I at Guyana and he would like to continue in the same vein if not one better in the ODIs. Kohli will be eager to get a hundred in the second match after missing out on it for five straight times in the ICC World Cup 2019.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Despite scoring in both domestic matches and IPL, Shreyas never really managed to get a look in into the Indian side after a brief stint. The Mumbai batsman will be keen to come up with a strong show in the remaining two ODIs and be in the mix.

5. Kedar Jadhav

The all-rounder had a lean World Cup and everyone had written his epitaph. But Jadhav has given another lifeline by the top men and he will be keen to exploit it to the hilt. Now, he has a chance to bat slightly high up the order in the absence of both MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

6. Rishabh Pant

Pant batted at No 4 in the T20Is and came cropper in the first two matches and invited lot of criticisms too. But he redeemed himself with an unbeaten 50 in the final T20I and guided India's chase. He would be eager to build on it and underline his white ball credentials.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder seemed to have made a return to limited over cricket since that excellent effort against New Zealand in the World Cup semifnals. He would be looking to further cement his claim for a permanent berth in the coloured cloth version in the ODIs against the West Indies.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvi led the bowling attack in the T20Is and did well as usual and now he will have the support of Mohammed Shami from the other end. He will be eager to be more incisive and keep Windies on the backfoot in the company of Shami

9. Kuldeep Yadav

In his short outing in the first ODI, Kuldeep accounted for Chris Gayle and showed why he could be a threat for the Windies. He did not have roaring World Cup barring that game against Pakistan. But he will be eager to stamp his class all over Windies in the ODIs.

10. Mohammed Shami

Shami was in good nick in the ICC World Cup 2019 testified by the haul of 14 wickets in just four matches that he stepped in for Bhuvneshwar. He also had a hat-trick against Afghanistan. The pacer will be eager to continue in the same way against Windies.

11. Khaleel Ahmed

The left-arm pacer made a comeback into the Indian side after a brief hiatus. He had done reasonably well in the T20Is and he will be keen to build on those outings in the ODIs and be a primary option of the managment and selectors.