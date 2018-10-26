Cricket

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Probable XI for Pune match

Heres a look at Indias probable XI for the the Pune ODI on Saturday
Here's a look at India's probable XI for the the Pune ODI on Saturday

Bengaluru, October 26: India will face West Indies in the third ODI at Pune on Saturday (October 27). After the first two ODIs, India are leading the five-match series 1-0 through a win at Guwahati. The match at Visakhapatnam ended in a tie. So what could be the probable XI for the Pune match?

It will be interesting to see the changes Virat Kohli makes after the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah to the side. Here's a look at India's probable XI for the third ODI.

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma started off the series with his 20th hundred in the Guwahati ODI but was dismissed early Visakhapatnam. Pune is a not very big ground and has a fast outfield offering full value to your shots. Rohit will be eager to cash in on the opportunity with a big knock on a pitch that's expected to favour batsmen.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan could not do much in the first two ODIs - getting played on in the first ODI for 4 and looked good while making 29 in the second match but failed to get a move on. There is no immediate threat to his spot in the ODIs but the left-hander will be eager to keep the contenders like KL Rahul at bay with a substantial innings at Pune.

3. Virat Kohli

The India skipper is on a high. He has scored back-to-back hundreds at Guwahati and Visakhapatnam and became the fastest batsman to reach 10000 runs in ODIs. West Indian bowlers will have to find a way to dismiss Kohli early to keep a lid of India's run glut. But that's easier said than done.

4. Ambati Rayudu

Before the series, Kohli said Rayudu could be a long term option for India at No 4 and so far he has vindicated his captain's faith - an unbeaten 22 in the first match followed by a 73 at Vizag. India have not even selected Kedar Jadhav for the last three ODIs and that means Rayudu will appear at No 4 for India in these matches. He will be keen to further cement his place with some valuable knocks.

5. Rishabh Pant

Pant, a wicketkeeper batsman, is playing as a specialist batsman in this series so far. He batted in only one innings scoring 17 and still has that tendency to play one shot too many. But he will get another opportunity or two to prove his white-ball efficiency considering the management looking at him as a long-term prospect. Manish Pandey is in the squad as a back-up option if Pant can't take the field because of that shoulder crash on to the hoarding at Vizag.

6. MS Dhoni

Like Pant, Dhoni too has not got much game time in this series. Murmurs about his lack of runs and fluency are getting louder since the Asia Cup and the former Indian captain will be eager to notch up a good couple of innings to stay in the mix. The inclusion of Pant is a sign for him.

7. Ravindra Jadeja

The all-rounder might be a little concerned about the fact that he has not been at his parsimonious best against the West Indies. He has picked up two wickets so far but has not been able to apply break on Windies batsmen in the middle overs and build pressure like he normally does. He conceded runs at 5.75 in this series so far. But the all-rounder tag will help him keep the place.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's lead bowler is back after some time away from the game since his Asia Cup assignment. Without him India's pace attack looked barren with Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav hardly containing the run flow. Bhuvi's accuracy and swing will be a welcome addition for India.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

By far, Chahal has been the most impressive of Indian bowlers picking up four wickets and managing an economy of 5.2. He even bowled in the death overs in the second ODI and Kohli will be eager for the leggie to maintain the rhythm and flow.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah's speed, accuracy and yorkers have played a big role in India's limited over success over the year. He was given a break in the first ODIs and his absence was palpable as Windies batsmen made merry against Shami and Umesh, plundering runs at more than seven an over. Now that Bumrah is back, Kohli will be hoping to contain the opposition batsmen.

11. Kuldeep Yadav

The wrist spinner came for the second ODI after sitting out at Guwahati. He conceded 67 runs but picked up three wickets to keep the West Indies in check. His penchant to take wickets may just keep him ahead of Umesh at Pune.

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
