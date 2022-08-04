India vs West Indies 4th, 5th T20I: Florida Lauderhill Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

India have some prior experience at this venue as they have played 4 T20Is here earlier and they will be eager to win the series with a 3-1 lead. India currently lead the 5-match series 2-1.

India could be in full strength too as skipper Rohit Sharma has recovered from a back spasm that forced him to retire hurt after just 5 balls in the 3rd T20I.

So, here we are giving some details about the Lauderhill Cricket Stadium such as T20I records, India’s previous matches at this venue, and general information like boundary length and capacity ahead of India vs West Indies 4th and 5th T20Is.

1. Lauderhill Stadium T20I history India have played 4 matches here, all against the West Indies, and they have won 2 matches and lost 1 while 1 match was abandoned. On the other hand, West Indies have played 8 T20Is here, winning 3, losing 4 and 1 match getting abandoned. 2. Lauderhill Stadium details Established: 2007 Owner: Broward County, Florida, USA Capacity: 20000 Boundary length: 65x70M Average T20I score: 160 3. Lauderhill Stadium T20I Records Highest total: 245 for 6, West Indies India’s Highest Total: 244 for 4 Lowest total: 81 all out, New Zealand India’s Lowest Total: 167 for 5 Most runs: Johnson Charles: 182 Most runs for India: Rohit Sharma: 163 Highest score: KL Rahul: 110 Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: 12 Most 6s: India: Rohit Sharma: 10 Most wickets: Sunil Narine: 9 Most wickets for India: J Bumrah, B Kumar: 4 Best bowling: Sunil Narine: 4/12 Best bowling: India: Amit Mishra: 3/24 Highest partnership: J Charles / E Lewis: 126 Highest partnership, India: KL Rahul / MS Dhoni: 107 4 Florida Weather — August 6, 7 The weather in Florida on Saturday (August 6) is predicted to be around 23 degrees and there is 50 per cent chance of rain with 89 per cent humidity. On Sunday (August 7), the temperature is again predicted to be around 23 degrees but there is 70 per cent chances of rain. Hence we might just see some truncated action on both the match days. 5 Lauderhill Stadium Pitch Report The pitch at Lauderhill Stadium is a true T20I track with teams getting scores around 160 or 170 quite often here. The characteristics might remain the same even this time around.