India vs West Indies 4th, 5th T20I: Florida Lauderhill Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

1. Lauderhill Stadium T20I history
India have played 4 matches here, all against the West Indies, and they have won 2 matches and lost 1 while 1 match was abandoned. On the other hand, West Indies have played 8 T20Is here, winning 3, losing 4 and 1 match getting abandoned.
2. Lauderhill Stadium details
Established: 2007
Owner: Broward County, Florida, USA
Capacity: 20000
Boundary length: 65x70M
Average T20I score: 160
3. Lauderhill Stadium T20I Records
Highest total: 245 for 6, West Indies
India’s Highest Total: 244 for 4
Lowest total: 81 all out, New Zealand
India’s Lowest Total: 167 for 5
Most runs: Johnson Charles: 182
Most runs for India: Rohit Sharma: 163
Highest score: KL Rahul: 110
Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: 12
Most 6s: India: Rohit Sharma: 10
Most wickets: Sunil Narine: 9
Most wickets for India: J Bumrah, B Kumar: 4
Best bowling: Sunil Narine: 4/12
Best bowling: India: Amit Mishra: 3/24
Highest partnership: J Charles / E Lewis: 126
Highest partnership, India: KL Rahul / MS Dhoni: 107
4 Florida Weather — August 6, 7
The weather in Florida on Saturday (August 6) is predicted to be around 23 degrees and there is 50 per cent chance of rain with 89 per cent humidity. On Sunday (August 7), the temperature is again predicted to be around 23 degrees but there is 70 per cent chances of rain. Hence we might just see some truncated action on both the match days.
5 Lauderhill Stadium Pitch Report
The pitch at Lauderhill Stadium is a true T20I track with teams getting scores around 160 or 170 quite often here. The characteristics might remain the same even this time around.