India vs West Indies: ODIs, T20I schedule, TV and live streaming info, timing

1. T20I schedule

All the T20Is will be played from 7 pm IST.

1st T20I: December 6, 2019: Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

2nd T20I: December 8, 2019: Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

3rd T20I: December 11, 2019: RGIS, Hyderabad

2. ODI schedule

All ODIs will start at 2 pm IST.

1st ODI: December 15, 2019: MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai

2nd ODI: December 18, 2019: ADCA-VCA stadium, Visakhapatnam

3rd ODI: December 22, 2019: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

3. TV channel information

All the matches will be telecasted on Star Sports Networks and will be streamed live on HotStar. MyKhel too will provide live blog of all the matches.

4. Recent form of teams

India are in roaring form since the tour of West Indies. They had beaten the Windies hollow in all three formats in July and August earlier this year away from home and hammered South Africa 3-0 in Test series at home. The lone blip for them in this period is the T20I series lose to South Africa and India will be eager to set that record straight when they face the Caribbeans early next month.

On the contrary, West Indies are going through turmoil after losing the T20I series which was played in India, against Afghanistan. It is the worst kind of preparation for a high-voltage T20Is against India. But you cannot just write off the West Indies, who have a set of quality players in their ranks who can turn the tide swiftly. But right now, it's all about India.