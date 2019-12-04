India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma edges ahead in the #UnfriendshipDay series of pranks

India vs West Indies: Happy #Unfriendshipday says Rohit Sharma to Kieron Pollard

In the third TVC, Rohit Sharma sneaks into Pollard's room leaving squeaking ducks all over his bed. The squeaking ducks keep him awake all night! He knows in an instant that it is Rohit's doing.

After an exciting series with Bangladesh, India is ready to take on the visiting West Indies in the next leg of its Home Season of Cricket. The Men in Blue will hope for another good show as they take on the visitors in a series of three T20Is and three ODIs starting December 6 (Friday).

India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard angers Rohit Sharma with his payback video, spices up rivalry

Breaking News📰: Shots fired again between @ImRo45 and @KieronPollard55!



As #BrosBecomeFoes, who will get the other ‘ducking’ for cover in the Paytm T20 Trophy #INDvWI? 🤭



All the answers, LIVE:

⌚️ : Dec 6, 5:30 PM

📺: Star Sports and Hotstar pic.twitter.com/7dARVhfFCg — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 3, 2019

The #UnfriendshipDay campaign created anticipation for the upcoming Paytm India vs West Indies T20 Series where friends were seen turning into rivals.

Source: Press Release