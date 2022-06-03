India vs West Indies: Team India T20I stats in Lauderhill Stadium, USA -- Most Runs, Wickets, 6s, 100s

1. How many matches India played in USA
India have played 4 T20I matches at the Lauderhill Stadium so far, and all of them against the West Indies. They hold a 2-1 edge over the Windies. One match ended in no result.
2. India’s results at Lauderhill stadium
Match 1: Lost to WI by 1 run, Aug 27, 2016
Match 2: Abandoned, Aug 28, 2016
Match 3: Beat WI by 4 wickets, Aug 3, 2019
Match 4: Beat WI by 22 runs, Aug 4, 2019.
3 Most runs for India at Lauderhill stadium
Rohit Sharma: M: 4, Runs: 182.
KL Rahul: M: 2, Runs: 110. (Rahul is India’s only centaur-maker at this venue).
Virat Kohli: M: 4, Runs: 63
MS Dhoni: M: 2, Runs: 43.
4 Most wickets for India at Lauderhill Stadium
Jasprit Bumrah: M: 2, Wickets: 4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: M: 4, Wickets: 4
Amit Mishra: M: 1, Wickets: 3
Krunal Pandya: M: 2, Wickets: 3
Ravindra Jadeja: M: 4, Wickets: 3
M Shami: M: 2, Wickets: 3.
5 Overall T20 records at Lauderhill Stadium
Most wickets: Sunil Narine: M: 6, Wickets: 9
Most runs: Johnson Charles: M: 4, Runs: 182.
Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: M: 5, 6s: 12
For India: Rohit Sharma: M: 4, 6s: 10.
Highest total: 245/5 by WI vs India
India’s highest total: 244/4 vs WI
Lowest total: 81 all out by NZ vs SL
India’s lowest total: 167/5 vs WI.