India vs West Indies: Team India T20I stats in Lauderhill Stadium, USA -- Most Runs, Wickets, 6s, 100s

India will meet Windies in the Central Broward Park, more commonly known as Lauderhill cricket stadium in two T20Is on August 6 and August 7.

India had played at this venue for the first time in 2016 and last time in 2019, for a span of 4 T20Is. India is yet to play an ODI at this venue.

So, here we are looking at India’s T20I records at the Lauderhill Stadium.

1. How many matches India played in USA India have played 4 T20I matches at the Lauderhill Stadium so far, and all of them against the West Indies. They hold a 2-1 edge over the Windies. One match ended in no result. 2. India’s results at Lauderhill stadium Match 1: Lost to WI by 1 run, Aug 27, 2016 Match 2: Abandoned, Aug 28, 2016 Match 3: Beat WI by 4 wickets, Aug 3, 2019 Match 4: Beat WI by 22 runs, Aug 4, 2019. 3 Most runs for India at Lauderhill stadium Rohit Sharma: M: 4, Runs: 182. KL Rahul: M: 2, Runs: 110. (Rahul is India’s only centaur-maker at this venue). Virat Kohli: M: 4, Runs: 63 MS Dhoni: M: 2, Runs: 43. 4 Most wickets for India at Lauderhill Stadium Jasprit Bumrah: M: 2, Wickets: 4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar: M: 4, Wickets: 4 Amit Mishra: M: 1, Wickets: 3 Krunal Pandya: M: 2, Wickets: 3 Ravindra Jadeja: M: 4, Wickets: 3 M Shami: M: 2, Wickets: 3. 5 Overall T20 records at Lauderhill Stadium Most wickets: Sunil Narine: M: 6, Wickets: 9 Most runs: Johnson Charles: M: 4, Runs: 182. Most 6s: Kieron Pollard: M: 5, 6s: 12 For India: Rohit Sharma: M: 4, 6s: 10. Highest total: 245/5 by WI vs India India’s highest total: 244/4 vs WI Lowest total: 81 all out by NZ vs SL India’s lowest total: 167/5 vs WI.