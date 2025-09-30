Cricket India vs West Indies, Test Series: All You Need To Know - IND vs WI Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Info By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 10:04 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

After the Asia Cup 2025 frenzy, the focus now immediately shifts to Red Ball cricket, as India are set to lock horns with West Indies in a two-match series, starting from October 2.

The Indian team emerged victorious in the T20I Asia Cup to win their 9th title in the continental competition. But a different challenge stands ahead of them in the Tests. India, led by Shubman Gill, had a decent outing in England, and will now be playing their first home series of this new World Test Championship cycle.

IND vs WI Tests Schedule

The India vs West Indies Test series 2025 is a two-match series taking place in India from October 2 to October 14, 2025. The first Test is scheduled at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from October 2-6, and the second Test will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi from October 10-14. Both matches start at 9:30 AM IST.

This series is part of the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship, where teams play for points that determine rankings for the final qualifier. India currently ranks third in the WTC standings, while West Indies are sixth but seeking their first win in this cycle.

India vs West Indies H2H Record in Tests

Historically, India and West Indies have played 100 Test matches, with West Indies leading slightly in wins at 30 compared to India's 23, with 47 matches drawn. India enters the series as favorites, having shown strong form recently, including a notable 2-2 Test series draw against England. The West Indies face challenges but have promising players aiming to spring surprises.

India vs West Indies Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N. Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies: Roston Chase (C), Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies Telecast and Live Streaming

The IND vs WI Test series will be telecast on the Star Sports network, and the live-streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar app and website in India.