India vs Zimbabwe, ODI Stats: H2H Record, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Highest Total

This generation of cricket fans might view Zimbabwe as a decadent cricketing nation and an easy meat for this strong Indian line-up.

But there was time when Zimbabwe gave jitters to their rivals and fielded some top class players like Andy Flower, Neil Johnson, Heath Streak, Guy Whittal, Paul Strang, Shaun Ervine, Alistair Campbell or Dave Houghton, their current coach.

They had beaten teams like India and Australia in the 2000s or challenged them meaningfully in the ODIs. Bu then that group of players got disbanded as uncertainty and financial turmoil gripped the whole nation.

Many players went looking for greener pastures in county cricket or left the sport altogether, leaving Zimbabwe shipwrecked as a cricket team.

But while defeating Bangladesh recently in an ODI series 2-1, they showed some old sparks and India will be careful against them.

So, here are some stats ahead of India vs Zimbabwe ODI series such as most runs, most wickets etc.

1. India vs Zimbabwe — ODI H2H India and Zimbabwe have played 63 ODI matches against each other. India have an overwhelming edge over their African rivals with 51 wins. Zimbabwe has won 10 matches while 2 matches ended in tie. 2. India vs Zimbabwe — ODI batting records Highest total: 333/6 Highest total, Zimbabwe: 289/4 Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar: 1377 Most runs, Zimbabwe: Andy Flower: 1298 Highest score: Kapil Dev: 175 Highest score, Zimbabwe: Andy Flower: 145 Most 100s: Sachin Tendulkar: 5 Most 6s: Sourav Ganguly: 27 Highest partnership: M Azharuddin / A Jadeja: 275 Highest partnership, Zimbabwe: Stuart Carlisle / Shaun Ervine: 202 3. India vs Zimbabwe — ODI bowling records Most wickets: Ajit Agarkar: 45 Most wickets: Zimbabwe: Heath Streak: 39 Best bowling: Amit Mishra: 6/48 Best bowling, Zimbabwe: Heath Streak: 5/32 4. India vs Zimbabwe — fielding records Most catches: Alistair Campbell: 20 Most catches, India: S Ganguly: 15 Most dismissals (wk): Andy Flower: 26 Most dismissals (wk, India): N Mongia: 13