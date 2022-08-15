India vs Zimbabwe, ODI Stats: H2H Record, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Highest Total

1. India vs Zimbabwe — ODI H2H
India and Zimbabwe have played 63 ODI matches against each other. India have an overwhelming edge over their African rivals with 51 wins. Zimbabwe has won 10 matches while 2 matches ended in tie.
2. India vs Zimbabwe — ODI batting records
Highest total: 333/6
Highest total, Zimbabwe: 289/4
Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar: 1377
Most runs, Zimbabwe: Andy Flower: 1298
Highest score: Kapil Dev: 175
Highest score, Zimbabwe: Andy Flower: 145
Most 100s: Sachin Tendulkar: 5
Most 6s: Sourav Ganguly: 27
Highest partnership: M Azharuddin / A Jadeja: 275
Highest partnership, Zimbabwe: Stuart Carlisle / Shaun Ervine: 202
3. India vs Zimbabwe — ODI bowling records
Most wickets: Ajit Agarkar: 45
Most wickets: Zimbabwe: Heath Streak: 39
Best bowling: Amit Mishra: 6/48
Best bowling, Zimbabwe: Heath Streak: 5/32
4. India vs Zimbabwe — fielding records
Most catches: Alistair Campbell: 20
Most catches, India: S Ganguly: 15
Most dismissals (wk): Andy Flower: 26
Most dismissals (wk, India): N Mongia: 13