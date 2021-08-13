India women's cricket team fielding coach Abhay Sharma, trainer set to be replaced ahead of Australia tour

From the England tour, former India opener Shib Sundar Das has retained his position as batting coach while head coach Ramesh Powar takes care of the bowling department.

Sharma, who is among the support staff at the National Cricket Academy, and trainer Naresh Ramdas did not enter the Indian team's bio-bubble, surprising even the players. "The names of new fielding coach and trainer will be approved shortly," a BCCI official told PTI.

The UK tour was Sharma's second assignment with the women's team, having worked with the players in a home series against South Africa.

Sharma had worked extensively with the players and his one-on-one sessions were appreciated by T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur during the England series.

Indian fielding improved by leaps and bounds as the UK tour progressed with Harleen Deol's stunning catch standing out. After that, even Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj had praised Sharma for improving the team's fielding.

With only the head coach posting being a permanent one in the women's team, the NCA support staff is rotated often.

With the U-19 World Cup coming up next year, Sharma could be assigned to work with the junior cricketers. He had travelled with the U-19 squad to South Africa in the previous edition.

"Earlier also, we used to make a lot of effort but the little adjustments that Abhay sir has done with our fielding, the individual sessions that he has taken with the players has helped," Harmanpreet had said last month.

The BCCI is expected to name the replacments at the earliest but the board president Sourav Ganguly is currently in England, watching the second Test against England at the Lord's.

