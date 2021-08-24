Cricket
India Women’s squad for one-off Test, ODI and T20I series against Australia announced

By

Bengaluru, Aug 24: The All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee on Tuesday picked the squads for India Women's upcoming tour in Australia.

The series will comprise 3 ODIs, one Test match and 3 T20Is.

While the squad has been announced by the BCCI on Tuesday, members of the women's team have been in Bengaluru since Aug 10 and have already started training. The players started training after a six-day quarantine.

Upon arrival in Australia, the players will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine, before facing the hosts in the first ODI to be held in Sydney.

Squad:

India Women's squad for one-off Test & ODI series:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women's T20I squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Source: BCCI

Comments

Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 18:55 [IST]
