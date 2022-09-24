India Women vs England Women: Visitors complete 3-0 series sweep as India win Jhulan Goswami's farewell game

Having already taken a 2-0 unassailable lead, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side handed hosts England a 16-run defeat to win Goswami's farewell match. Though many would argue that India's win wasn't a clean one, the Indian team walked away delighted to have given the veteran a winning finish. This is the first time India have completed a series sweep against England in ODIs.

In a nail biting finish, with India needing one wicket to win and England needing just 18 to win from more than six overs left, Deepti Sharma went through her action before turning and taking the bails of the non-striker's end to run out Charlie Dean.

Though the dismissal was legal, a shocked Dean was left in tears. Though many may be disappointed with the way the game finished at the home of cricket, the visitors pulled off a win to hand Goswami a positive finish to her illustrious career. In her final international match, Goswami picked up two wickets and pocketed a low catch at slip as India completed a whitewash.

After being sent into bat, India got off to a dismal start losing opener Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia for a duck. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur failed with the willow in the final game as England's lead wickettaker Kate Cross rocked the Indian top-order. Despite Cross' four-wicket haul, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti's half-century saw India add some runs on the board. While Mandhana scored a slow 79-ball 50, Sharma remained unbeaten on 68.

For England, Cross let the attack, while Freya Kemp and Sopphie Ecclestone picked up two wickets each and Charlie Dean and Freya Davies accounted for a wicket each as the hosts bowled out India for 169 in 45.4 overs.

In reply, the hosts got off to a shaky start, losing quick wickets. Renuka Singh led the attack with a four-wicket haul as England struggled to build partnerships. Coming in at No. 9, Charlie Dean kept the hosts in the game as the Indian bowlers eye the final wicket. Dean kept the scoreboard ticking as England looked to close in on the win.

But India's top-scorer on the day, Deepti, once again came to the visitor's rescue as she kept her calm and removed the bails at the non-striker's end as Dean was run out backing up. Though the cricketing world is divided on the topic, Dean was well within her rights. The otherwise phenomenal series came to a controversial end. But the Indian women's team walked away winners regardless as Goswami walked away victorious on her final game.

Goswami, who walks away as the highest wickettaker in women's cricket was given a guard of honour by both the English cricketers as well as the Indian cricketers.