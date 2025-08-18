'India won't play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025, I can Guarantee': former India star makes massive claim!

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 14:00 [IST]

Former India player Kedar Jadhav has made a bold claim regarding the upcoming Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for September 14 in Dubai, has sparked significant controversy. The tournament, hosted by India in a neutral venue (UAE), will feature both teams in the same group. India are in Group A along with Pakistan, UAE and Hong Kong.

Several former Indian cricketers and political figures have called for a boycott of the match citing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the ensuing political and military tensions between the two countries. The World Championship of Legends saw Indian legends opting out to play matches against Pakistan, and they didn't even play in the semifinal, thus eventually bowing out of the tournament.

And now former India player Kedar Jadhav has confidently stated India will not play the match, while others echoed the demand for a boycott in support of national sentiment.

"I think the Indian team shouldn't play against Pakistan. As far as India is concerned, they will win anywhere against Pakistan. But I can guarantee that this match won't be played," Kedar Jadhav was heard saying to the reporters.

"The Operation Sindoor was a massive hit. The reply was instant. The new, progressive India has shown that we can destroy enemies within their own territory," he added.

Despite the public and expert demands, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed participation and insists the match will go ahead as scheduled. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) also affirmed there would be no cancellation, emphasizing the multi-nation tournament nature rather than a bilateral series.

What will happen if India don't play Pakistan?

If India withdraws, it will be considered a forfeit, granting Pakistan full points. Top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four of Asia Cup.