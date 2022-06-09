Indian Cricket Players Jersey Numbers: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar & Dhoni - The Full list

Indian cricketers have donned some very famed numbers like 7, 9 or 10 and also some numbers like 100, 228 and so on. As for overseas stars, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle wore the 333 jersey which denotes the score he made in a Test innings.

Some cricketers also chose numbers based on numerology or birthdays of someone in their lives. For example, Shikhar Dhawan used number 25 as it's his lucky number and also happens to be the birthdate of his son.

MS Dhoni (7) and Yuvraj Singh (12) also had their birth dates on their jerseys. But in a unique case, former opener Virender Sehwag, who used to wear the number 44 jersey, sported a jersey without a number on his India comeback in 2011 World Cup.

Some players have also sported various numbers through their careers, while some have stuck to just the one number like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, making the number a famed one. Most have taken the numerologist route to pick their number.

A few players have also used a number previously used by former players or players, who are not part of the squad. For example, Venkatesh Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are picked in limited overs or Test squads respectively, use the same number.

Here is a look at the Indian cricket players jersey numbers:

Jersey Number Player Status 1 KL Rahul Active 3 Yuzvendra Chahal Active Harbhajan Singh Retired 5 Washington Sundar Active Gautam Gambhir Retired 6 Wriddhiman Saha Active 7 MS Dhoni Retired 8 Ravindra Jadeja Active 9 Sanju Samson Active 10 Sachin Tendulkar Retired 11 Mohammed Shami Active Mohammed Kaif Retired Piyush Chawla Active 12 Yuvraj Singh Retired Nitish Rana Active 13 Munaf Patel Retired 15 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Active 16 Mayank Agarwal Active 17 Rishabh Pant Active 18 Virat Kohli Active 19 Umesh Yadav Active Rahul Dravid Retired 20 Axar Patel Active 21 Manish Pandey Active 21 Dinesh Karthik Active 22 Jayant Yadav Active Sandeep Warrier Active 23 Kuldeep Yadav Active 24 Prasidh Krishna Active 25 Venkatesh Iyer Active Cheteshwar Pujara Active 27 Ajinkya Rahane Active Prithvi Shaw Active 28 Rahul Chahar Active Yusuf Pathan Retired 29 Varun Chakravarthy Active 31 Ruturaj Gaikwad Active 32 Ishan Kishan Active 33 Hardik Pandya Active 34 Zaheer Khan Retired 36 Krunal Pandya Active 36 Harshal Patel Active 37 Devdutt Padikkal Active 41 Shreyas Iyer Active 42 Shikhar Dhawan Active 44 Virender Sehwag Retired 44 Hanuma Vihari Active 45 Rohit Sharma Active 48 Suresh Raina Retired 54 Shardul Thakur Active 55 Krishnappa Gowtham Active Chetan Sakariya Active 56 Ravi Bishnoi Active 57 Deepak Hooda Active 63 Suryakumar Yadav Active Irfan Pathan Retired 64 Ashish Nehra Retired 65 Avesh Khan Active 70 Shivam Dube Active 73 Mohammed Siraj Active 77 Shubman Gill Active Jaydev Unadkat Active Robin Uthappa Active 79 Kedar Jadhav Active 93 Jasprit Bumrah Active 96 Navdeep Saini Active 97 Ishant Sharma Active 99 R Ashwin Active Sourav Ganguly Retired Amit Mishra Active