Indian Cricket Players Jersey Numbers: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar & Dhoni - The Full list

By

From the iconic number 10 of Sachin Tendulkar and number 7 of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, jersey numbers are not only meant to identify a player, but also is very unique and sentimental to a player.

Indian cricketers have donned some very famed numbers like 7, 9 or 10 and also some numbers like 100, 228 and so on. As for overseas stars, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle wore the 333 jersey which denotes the score he made in a Test innings.

Some cricketers also chose numbers based on numerology or birthdays of someone in their lives. For example, Shikhar Dhawan used number 25 as it's his lucky number and also happens to be the birthdate of his son.

MS Dhoni (7) and Yuvraj Singh (12) also had their birth dates on their jerseys. But in a unique case, former opener Virender Sehwag, who used to wear the number 44 jersey, sported a jersey without a number on his India comeback in 2011 World Cup.

Some players have also sported various numbers through their careers, while some have stuck to just the one number like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, making the number a famed one. Most have taken the numerologist route to pick their number.

A few players have also used a number previously used by former players or players, who are not part of the squad. For example, Venkatesh Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are picked in limited overs or Test squads respectively, use the same number.

Here is a look at the Indian cricket players jersey numbers:

Jersey Number Player Status
1 KL Rahul Active
3 Yuzvendra Chahal Active
Harbhajan Singh Retired
5 Washington Sundar Active
Gautam Gambhir Retired
6 Wriddhiman Saha Active
7 MS Dhoni Retired
8 Ravindra Jadeja Active
9 Sanju Samson Active
10 Sachin Tendulkar Retired
11 Mohammed Shami Active
Mohammed Kaif Retired
Piyush Chawla Active
12 Yuvraj Singh Retired
Nitish Rana Active
13 Munaf Patel Retired
15 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Active
16 Mayank Agarwal Active
17 Rishabh Pant Active
18 Virat Kohli Active
19 Umesh Yadav Active
Rahul Dravid Retired
20 Axar Patel Active
21 Manish Pandey Active
21 Dinesh Karthik Active
22 Jayant Yadav Active
Sandeep Warrier Active
23 Kuldeep Yadav Active
24 Prasidh Krishna Active
25 Venkatesh Iyer Active
Cheteshwar Pujara Active
27 Ajinkya Rahane Active
Prithvi Shaw Active
28 Rahul Chahar Active
Yusuf Pathan Retired
29 Varun Chakravarthy Active
31 Ruturaj Gaikwad Active
32 Ishan Kishan Active
33 Hardik Pandya Active
34 Zaheer Khan Retired
36 Krunal Pandya Active
36 Harshal Patel Active
37 Devdutt Padikkal Active
41 Shreyas Iyer Active
42 Shikhar Dhawan Active
44 Virender Sehwag Retired
44 Hanuma Vihari Active
45 Rohit Sharma Active
48 Suresh Raina Retired
54 Shardul Thakur Active
55 Krishnappa Gowtham Active
Chetan Sakariya Active
56 Ravi Bishnoi Active
57 Deepak Hooda Active
63 Suryakumar Yadav Active
Irfan Pathan Retired
64 Ashish Nehra Retired
65 Avesh Khan Active
70 Shivam Dube Active
73 Mohammed Siraj Active
77 Shubman Gill Active
Jaydev Unadkat Active
Robin Uthappa Active
79 Kedar Jadhav Active
93 Jasprit Bumrah Active
96 Navdeep Saini Active
97 Ishant Sharma Active
99 R Ashwin Active
Sourav Ganguly Retired
Amit Mishra Active
Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 9:30 [IST]
