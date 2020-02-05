Indian skipper Virat Kohli tops brand valuation list for third straight year

Bengaluru, Feb 5: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is one of the most successful and talented players on the field right now. The Indian skipper's achievements have put him at the top of the cricketing world and the Delhi lad is no less when it comes to brand endorsements as well.
Kohli is up there with the leading actors of the country as the flambouyant batsman tops the brand valuation list for the third year running.
According to a study by global advisory firm, Duff and Phelps, the Indian skipper's valuation rose by a whopping 39% to $237.5 million in 2019.
Kohli left behind the likes of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and the king of bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan as well. Meanwhile, Padukone, who was ranked at number two last year, has slipped to number three with a brand valuation of USD 93.5 million, while Kumar has replaced her as the second most-valued celebrity, the report said.
MS Dhoni is also in the top-10 as the former skipper is ranked 9th with a valuation of USD 41.2 million. Sachin Tendulkar takes the 15th spot on the list, while Rohit Sharma is a new entrant in the top-20 list. The India opener is ranked 20 on the list.
The top-20 celebrity brands are from cricket and films and are collectively worth over USD 1.1 billion.
The agency said it relied on a brand analysis, endorsement value and brand multiple parameters while determining the value of a particular celebrity brand.
(With inputs from PTI)
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here