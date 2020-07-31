Cricket
Injury-ravaged Alister, son of Craig McDermott, retires at 29

By Pti
Melbourne, July 31: His body ravaged by recurrent injuries, Queensland fast bowler Alister McDermott, son of former Australian pacer Craig, has brought about a premature end to his career at 29.

He called time on his career following another injury-hit 12-month period.

McDermott showed early promise, debuting as an 18-year-old in 2009 in first-class cricket and was on the verge of making the national team in 2011.

He went on to win Sheffield Shield and one-day titles with his side and was a part of the title-winning Brisbane Heat team in the second edition of the Big Bash League. He achieved them all before turning 22.

Injuries had threatened to derail his career earlier too before McDermott earned back his Queensland contract after a strong finish in the 2018-19 season in the Second XI cricket.

However, he suffered a broken arm and stress fracture, which delayed his comeback to first-class cricket and eventually leading to his retirement.

View this post on Instagram

LINk IN BIO . Even though I did not have the extended career I had dreamed of as a kid. I have learnt many lessons along the way.

A post shared by Alister McDermott (@alistercmcdermott) on Jul 29, 2020 at 9:52pm PDT

"The first seven months of the ''19-20 season threw an onslaught of challenges at me," McDermott wrote on his personal website.

"It was by far the most mentally challenging time during my career. In the space of two months, I went from the highs of receiving a contract to breaking the radius bone in my right arm in July during a fielding session."

McDermott retires with 75 first-class wickets at 24.77 in the 20 matches he played since 2009.

"Then I sustained my fourth stress fracture in seven years in my lower back only months later.

"After a period of reflection, I knew building a family with my beautiful wife Erin, continuing my cricket coaching business and finishing my Secondary Teaching degree is what I truly wanted to do," he said.

McDermott, who was one the verge of national selection in 2011 after impressing for Australia A in the UK, will get into coaching.

Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 13:37 [IST]
