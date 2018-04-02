Intense bidding expected as BCCI to e-auction five-year broadcasting rights

BCCI used to conduct a closed bid in the past years. Mykhel looks at some of the key facts of this process.

Why e-auction

The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) came to the conclusion that e-auction will bring transparency and accountability to the whole process. In fact, it was one of the recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

The process

The companies will file their bid through an online portal and they will be doing it in the incremental bid pattern. The highest bidder will be awarded the bid after all other competitors drop out.

The bidders

There are six companies in the fray - Star India, Sony Network, Facebook, Google, Reliance Jio and Yupp TV. The bidding process starts at 2 pm after the BCCI inspects the feasibility of each bidder.

Categories

1. India television and rest of the world digital rights. 2. Digital rights for Indian sub-continent. 3. Global consolidated rights - combination of television and rest of the world digital rights.

Base price (Per match)

For 2018-19 season: India television and world digital: Rs 35 crore. Indian sub-continental rights: Rs 8 crore. Rest of the world: Rs 43 crore.

For 2019-2023 season: India television and world digital: Rs 33 crore. Indian sub-continental rights: Rs 7 crore. Rest of the world: Rs 40 crore.

India's home schedule during broadcast cycle

2017-18:

June: India vs Afghanistan (1 Test).

2018-19

October-November, 2018: India vs West Indies (2 Tests, 5 ODIs, 3 T20Is).

February-March 2019: India vs Australia (5 ODIs, 2 T20Is).

2019-20

October: India vs South Africa (3 Tests)

November: India vs Bangladesh (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

December: India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 2 T20Is)

January 2020: India vs Australia (3 ODIs)

March: India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

India vs Zimbabwe (3 T20Is)

2020-21

October-February 2021: India vs England (5 Tests, 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

March: India vs Zimbabwe (3 ODIs)

2021-22

October: India vs South Africa (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

November-December: India vs New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 T20Is)

January-February 2022: India vs West Indies (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

February-March: India vs Sri Lanka (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

2022-23

October-November: India vs Australia (4 Tests, 3 T20Is)

December: India vs Sri Lanka (5 ODIs)

January 2023: India vs England (3 ODIs)

India vs New Zealand (3 ODIs)

India vs Australia (3 ODIs)