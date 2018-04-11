IPL 2018: RR vs DD Preview: Playing 11s, Timings, Live Streaming & More

Both Royals and Daredevils were outplayed in their opening games and will be itching to bounce back. Daredevils were severely hit by KL Rahul's fastest IPL fifty against Kings XI Punjab, losing in Mohali by six wickets.

Royals, on the other hand, could never cope with the bowling might of Sunrisers Hyderabad and went down by nine wickets.

It was a rather forgettable opening for the hosts who are making a comeback in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension.

Skipper Anjikya Rahane too would like to forget the outing where he failed with the bat, missed a sitter in slips and also gambled with batting only to see a complete rout of his team.

The comfort zone of playing at home may give the desired dose of confidence but the cracks exposed against Sunrisers need to be addressed quickly.

The batting in absence of Steve Smith looked brittle, the overseas players including Ben Stokes looked shaky against the spinners and the bowlers lost heart once the batsmen could put only 125 on the board.

Barring a 49 by Sanju Samson, none of other the batsmen showed any confidence.

The shrewd cricketing brain of Shane Warne, the mentor of the side, will have to lift the morale of the side.

The hosts have the resources with experienced overseas players and local talent under a calm Rahane but they need to get their act together.

They face Daredevils who are still in shock and feel that despite doing all good, it was just Rahul's lightning fifty which took the match away from them.

Skipper Gautam Gambhir looked good and determined during his 55 and Rishabh Pant and Morris too contributed.

They also have a good and experienced bowling side with Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris and Amit Mishra.

The weather in the Pink City has been cloudy with a little bit of drizzle.

The Teams (From): Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Sandeep Lamichhane, Manjot Kalra, Glenn Maxwell, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Shahbaz Nadeem, Naman Ojha, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Daniel Christian, Sayan Ghosh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain ), Ankit Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer, DArcy Short, Dushmantha Chameera, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, S Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, Prashant Chopra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Jatin Saxena, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Zahir Khan and Rahul Tripathi.

