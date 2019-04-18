IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: As it happened: Hardik cameo powers MI to big win

New Delhi, April 18: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, captain Rohit sharma and Quinton de Kock made 30s of varying quickness as Mumbai Indians made 168 for five after a sluggish batting effort till the 17th over. The last three overs produced 50 runs. It was enough for Mumbai Indians to register a facile 40-run win at the Ferozshah Kotla stadium here on Friday (April 18).
Rishabh Pant will be in focus after his fiercely-debated World Cup exclusion when a buoyant Delhi Capitals aim to replicate its stellar away form at home against the Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2019 match here on Thursday (April 17).
Pant has been mum on being ignored for the World Cup in favour of Dinesh Karthik and it would be interesting to see how the 21-year-old's bat responds to the disappointment. With 10 points from eight games, both teams are on course to make the play-offs. While that counts as familiar territory for three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Capitals are in the middle of a remarkable resurgence, having not finished in the top-four since 2012. Who will be the winner? MyKhel Live Update.
All over. Mumbai won by 40-run.
Enough for Delhi plight
Delhi Capitals tonight provided the first instance in #IPL history of five of first six batsmen in a team innings getting out BOWLED! #DCvMI #IPL2019— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 18, 2019
Wickets tumbled there quickly. Keemo Paul was run out without even facing a ball while Axar Patel was bowled by Bumrah.
Wicket no 6 down. Morris wanted to clear long on off Malinga but just managed a catch to running-in Hardik
100 over for Delhi in the 17th over. But they are losing the plot here.
it is strategic time out after 16 overs. DC are 96/5. Need some serious work as some needs to hit out like Andre Russell.
Morris bunts a 6 off Bumrah. But asking rate is near 17
Pant is castled by a brute from Bumrah. Delhi are 76/5 and they are going nowhere
Delhi captain shreyas Iyer falls for 3 to Rahul Chahar leg break. DC are 63/4. They are sliding here.
Two wickets in quick succession -- a struggling Prithvi and Colin Munro and MI are 61/3
Colin Munro is the new man but Prithvi is not yet in his groove
Dhawan wanted to sweep Rahul Chahar but the ball rolled on to stumps. Out for 35. A blow of Delhi as he was batting so well.
After 6 PP overs Delhi are 48 for no loss. A good platform. But they need to sustain it.
Dhawan punishes Malinga for a couple of fours. And Jayant Yadav, offie, too into attack.
However, Chahar errs line and get punished by Dhawan for two 4s
Leg spinner Rahul Chahar comes in the 2nd over. MI want to exploit the grip on the pitch
Prithvi shaw begins the chase with two successive fours off Hardik. Dhawan is the other opener.
Hardik cameo meant that Mumbai Indians end up with 168/5. A very competitive total.
Hardik brings out the helicopter shot at will. A 6 off Rabada now. But he is out now for a 15-ball 32. 50 alliance between Krunal and Hardik. MI are 158/5
Hardik Pandya goes berserk there. A four and 6 off Morris and MI reach 150 with an over to spare.
Hardik came up wit a few big shots off Keemo Paul and took MI to 135 with two overs to spare. Can they go big here.
Can Pandya brothers bring a change and get MI to a competitive total
surya kumar yadav is out for 26. He wanted to play the ramp shot off Rabada but just managed a snick to Pant behind the wicket. 104/4
Axar Patel finishes with an outstanding 4-0-17-1. MI are 104/3 after 15 overs
100 for MI in 13.5 overs. They need a few more big shots here and their best bet will be against pacers.
Not only the pitch is gripping but the ball is keeping a bit low too. Reckon a total around 150-155 could be challenging.
The pitch is gripping a bit and Delhi spinners are making full use of it.
De Kock caught in a mix up with surya kumar yadav and he is run out for 35. Meanwhile MI are 75/3 after 10 overs.
Mumbai rock in Power Play
.@mipaltan's last three Powerplays:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 18, 2019
18 overs
181 runs
0 wickets#IPL
Axar Patel strikes in his first over, jettisoning Ben Cutting for 2. MI are 62/2 in 8 overs.
sample this record!!
That was the sixth time Rohit has been dismissed by Mishra in the #IPL. No bowler has got him out more often.— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 18, 2019
Veteran Leggie Amit Mishra dismisses Rohit with a brilliant leg-break. He reached 150 wickets in IPL too. Out for 30 Rohit.
MI suddenly found their mojo. 57 in 6 Power Play block. And De Kock and Rohit waded into Keemo Paul with two 6s.
Look at the 8000-Club in T20 cricket.
8000+ runs in T20s:— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 18, 2019
12670 Gayle
9922 McCullum
9222 Pollard
8701 Malik
8516 Warner
8216 Raina
8183 Kohli
8003* ROHIT#DCvMI
A wonderful achievement
8000 T20 runs for HITMAN 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/XtrINf46uN— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 18, 2019
4 4 6 in that Chris Morris over -- Good one for Mumbai who were looking to gather pace
8000 runs for Rohit sharma in T20 cricket. 3rd Indian to reach the mark after Virat Kohli and suresh raina
Rabada and Ishant are doing well to keep Rohit and De Kock quite at the moment.
Ishant sharma with the new ball for Delhi and beat Rohit's outside edge in the first ball
Rohit and Quinton de Kock are opening for Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
2 changes for Mumbai: Ishan Kishan is sick and Ben Cutting in while Jason Behrendorff misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in. Delhi are unchanged.
Mumbai Indians won toss and they are batting first.
MyKhel brings the Live Update of the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians from Kotla, New Delhi. Brace up for a big night.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here