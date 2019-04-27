Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2019: Indian Premier League play-offs likely to have 7.30 PM start

By Pti
likely to have 7.30 PM start

New Delhi, April 27: The timings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) play-offs beginning on May 7 are likely to be preponed by 30 minutes to ensure matches don't stretch past midnight, as seen in a few games this season.

"We have spoken to the broadcasters and most likely, the play-offs will have a 7.30 PM start instead of 8 PM," a BCCI official told PTI after a COA meeting here on Saturday.

Games going beyond midnight has attracted criticism from fans while experts like former England captain Michael Vaughan have slammed over rate of teams in the competition.

Four captains including Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane Ravichandran Ashwin and Virat Kohli have been fined Rs 12 lakh each for maintaining a slow over rate.

In the 2018 edition, the play-offs had a 7 PM start. Qualifier 1 of IPL 2019 will be played in Chennai on May 7, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 in Vizag on May 8 and 10 while the final will be held in Hyderabad on May 12.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: BVB 1 - 2 S04
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 19:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue