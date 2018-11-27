IPL 2019: Players in IPL earn more than Premier League footballers

1. A study of IPL and EPL

The English Premier League is the richest football league in the world, with first-team squad players earning GBP 2.99m a year on average. The IPL players earned an average Rs 2.48 crore (per game) despite only playing 14 games during the league phase, surpassing second-placed NFL(Rs 1.25 crore) and the Premier League (Rs 71 lakh) by a massive margin. To make it more clear, many of the IPL players earn more money playing the two-month league (April-May) than the entire Tottenham Hotspur players earn during the whole PL season.

2. The duration factor

However, it is to be noted that Premier League players play a total of 38 games in the PL alone and they also feature in other club tournaments such as the FA Cup, the Europa League and the Champions League over the course of the season. So, taking the entire season into consideration the Premier League footballers earn more than their IPL counterparts. In the yearly calculation the PL players earn GBP 2.99 million while second placed La Liga pays GBP 2.2 million a year to the players and the third placed Serie A hands over a total annual pay cheque of GBP 1.5 million.

3. The growth of IPL

IPL, a brainchild of former BCCI vice-president Lalit Modi, was established in 2008 and since that first edition the value of the tournament has only showed an upwardly mobile curve. The 2018 edition was no different. It registered a growth of 19 per cent from the previous to sustain the trend. In 2018, the growth value of IPL touched GBP 6.3 million as against the 2017 figure of GBP 5.3 billion.

4. IPL team value

As per the IPL brand valuation report released by the corporate finance advisory firm Duff & Phelps, three-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians recorded a brand value of $113 million to top the charts in 2018. While the two-time winner Kolkata Knight Riders came a close second with a brand value of $104 million.