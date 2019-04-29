Cricket

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma fined for hitting stumps after dismissal

By Pti
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was fined 15 percent of his match fee for hitting the stumps with his bat after his dismissal
Kolkata, April 29: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for hitting the stumps with his bat after his dismissal during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Expressing his frustration after being given out leg before wicket, Rohit hit the stumps with his bat at the non-striker's end, violating the Indian Premier League's code of conduct at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 28).

Mumbai Indians lost the high-scoring match by 34-runs, helping the hosts snap a six-match losing streak.

Rohit admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's code of conduct and accepted the sanction.

"Mr. Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an IPL release said.

With MI chasing an imposing target of 233 to win and ensure a play-offs berth, Rohit looked in good touch before misreading a Harry Gurney delivery which hit his back leg.

While the umpire had no hesitation in ruling the batsman out, Rohit opted for DRS, which upheld the field official's decision.

Rohit was earlier fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
