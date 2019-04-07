IPL 2019: RR vs KKR: Live Updates: Narine, Lynn off to a flying start as KKR chase down 140

Jaipur, April 6: High on confidence after their maiden victory, Rajasthan Royals will look to carry the momentum by exploiting familiar conditions when they host a rampaging Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 here on Sunday (April 7).
The visitors will also be brimming with confidence with their batsmen Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill in top form. Rajasthan bowlers Jofra Archer, Jaidev Unadkat and Ben Stokes have leaked runs in the death overs. They will have to rethink their strategy after Russell's sensational display of power hitting (48 off 13 balls) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The biggest positive for the Royals has been Shreyas Gopal, who, with his googlies, deceived the likes of Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Shimron Hetmyer, finishing with 3 for 12. Despite the victory against RCB, Royals will still look to iron out certain flaws which have plagued them recently.
They have often failed to grab moments losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings after being in commanding position. While star players, including Steve Smith and Ben Stokes, have failed to live up to the expectations, the likes of Sanju Samson, who had hit first ton of this IPL, Jos Buttler and captain Ajinkya Rahane have been good. Smith, although, scored 38 against RCB.
Meanwhile, KKR's bowling department, led by Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla, will look to exploit the wicket at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, which has played slow and low recently. KKR will head to the game with the belief that the side can win from any situation, which they have demonstrated time and again. Both teams will also have to deal with the soaring heat in the the Pink City with temperatures nearing 40 degrees celsius.
Here’s MyKhel’s Live Updates of the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match:
Sudhesan Midhun into the attack for Royals.
Good over from Shreyas Gopal. Halts KKr's charge as he gives away just 3 runs.
Shreyas Gopal into the attack
Powerplay done. KKR cruising at 65/0.
FOUR more! Narine hits Kulkarni for a boundary. Rajasthan being punished for dropping him.
FOUR! One bounce and over the ropes.
MASSIVE! Could have been a catch but it safely clears the boundary! Lynn punishing Archer after surviving scare.
The jokes on the hosts as both the openers survive!
MISSED! The ball hits the wicket but the bails don't come off! Lynn survives this time!
DROPPED!!! Narine dropped by Rahul Tripathi.
FOUR more!!
NARINE ON FIRE HERE! Gowtham getting hammered here as he's hit for four FOURs and a maximum to give away 22 runs in the second over!
FOUR followed by a MAXIMUM! The KKR batsmen look to be a in hurry here.
FOUR more! 10 off the first over. KKR off to a flying start
FOUR! Lynn off with a boundary off just the second ball.
Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine to begin KKR's chase. Kulkarni with the new ball. Dot ball to begin the innings.
Time for the second innings. The Royals are definitely around 15 runs short. It is the lowest score in 20 overs after losing three wickets or less in an IPL match. Can the Royals bowlers tame KKR?
Can KKR chase down the target of 140? Time for the Russell show.
Steve Smith remains unbeaten on 73 as the @rajasthanroyals end up with 139/3 after 20 overs.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2019
Is this enough to defend against the @KKRiders?#RRvKKR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/C2CgqUxqO3
Just seven off that last over as Rajasthan Royals score 139/3.
FOUR! Smith gets the much needed boundary off Gurney.
Last over. Gurney into the attack. RR desperately need boundaries in this over.
Stokes stumbles off a Prasidh delivery again. Free Hit.
FOUR! Smith gets it past DK for a boundary.
Free hit. Just one off it. The ball hits Stokes on the bicep and he falls in pain. But manages to get up and get the single.
MASSIVE! Smith sends it into the crowd for a maximum. Length ball at middle stump, Smith sends it way over midwicket.
Narine to Smith, KKR review the lbw decision. It's umpire's call. Smith survives a second time
Ben Stokes is the new batsman in.
WICKET! Piyush Chawla patiently waits for it after it goes straight into the air. Too much elevation and didn't have the distance for the boundary. Rahul Tripathi goes for 6 off 8.
Five more overs left. The pitch is a slow one but Rajasthan will hope to add 50 more at least to give themselves a fighting chance against KKR's batting power
A fine innings from Smith
Boundary at fine-leg and @stevesmith49 brings up his first half century of the season!— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 7, 2019
Keep it going, Smithy!#HallaBol #RR #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/Wor0fDbng6
FOUR! Slow, short of leg side. Smith brings in his 50 off 44 balls.
Narine to Smith: 1 leg bye. Length on middle stump, Smith comes forward and misses. Cops it on the pad and runs. Survives the run out at the other end as DK misses the throw.
Rahul Tripathi the new batsman in
Piyush Chawla in for his last over.
WICKET! Big wicket for KKR. Gurney gets his man. Buttler finds deeo midwicket this time but Shubman Gill calmly takes the catch. Jos Butller goes for 37 out of 34
MASSIVE!!! That's a massive six. After a quiet over from Gurney Buttler dispatches it into the crowd for a six
The 11th over went for 11 runs. Rajasthan need more overs like this to set a formidable chase.
Kuldeep Yadav being smashed by Buttler/Smith here. Three balls 9 runs.
Four off the first ball of Kuldeep
Halfway through the innings Rajasthan going steady at 61-1. But the hosts would look to add more boundaries to speed up the scoring
50 comes of the 2nd wicket partneship between Smith and Buttler off 51 balls.
FOUR more!! Smith joins the party now. 50 comes up with the boundary for Rajasthan
FOUR! Kuldeep to Buttler: Smashed it over backward point. Buttler getting into the groove here in Jaipur.
FOUR! Through, past the fielder. Much-needed boundary for Rajasthan.
Kuldeep Yadav gives away 7 off his first over. The boundaries have slowed down for the home batsmen.
That's the end of the powerplay. Lowest powerplay for Rajasthan Royals this season. RR 28/1 in 6 overs
Sunile Narine into the attack. Last over of the powerplay
FOUR! Buttler smashes it over short fine leg. One bounce and over the ropes.
FOUR! slow length ball. Butller clips it past short mid wicket for a boundary.
FOUR! Chawla to Buttler. A googly but the line is wrong, whipped behind square for a boundary.
Steve Smith in
OUT! Prasidh Krishna get a wicket on his very first ball! Rahane has to go. KKR off to a perfect start. Rahane goes for 5 off 7.
FOUR! Chawla to Rahane: Three dot balls followed by a boundary. A single to finish the over. Five from the first over.
Piyush Chawla in with the new ball.
Robin Uthappa walks in wearing a face mask. There was a sand storm earlier.
The umpires walk in. KKR in a huddle and we are set for the match. Rahane & Buttler top open the hosts innings.
Playing XI's for tonight's match:
Prashant Chopra and Sudhesan Midhun come into the @rajasthanroyals XI as @KKRiders bring in @gurneyhf for his first #VIVOIPL game!#RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/Q6bSLgp1G3— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2019
Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (capt & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna KKR one change: Harry Gurney comes in for Lockie Ferguson
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: A Rahane, J Buttler, S Smith, R Tripathi, B Stokes, P Chopra, K Gowtham, J Archer, S Gopal, S Midhun, D Kulkarni. Two changes in RR: Prashant Chopra comes in for Stuart Binny, Midhun comes in for Varun Aaron
Captain’s speak: Dinesh Karthik: The wicket looks good, will hold good for 40 overs, so we want to chase. Early days in the tournament, we are trying to keep the mood and spirits up.
Captain’s speak: Ajinkya Rahane: We played three games in five days. It was important to have that kind of a break, so the guys are in good shape. It’s all about giving out best and playing to our strength.
Toss done! The Knights have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
TOSS DONE! 😍— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 7, 2019
We'll be bowling first! 1 change for us as @gurneyhf comes in for Lockie Ferguson!#RRvKKR #VIVOIPL #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/AoQLsSDiUy
News coming in from the stadium is not good.
Shariah like situation in Jaipur as sandstorm envelops SMS Stadium. Pitch has now been covered. #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/HvODK5BYuj— Moulin (@Moulinparikh) April 7, 2019
Time for the toss in Jaipur
A wave of pink taking over the SMS Stadium! 💓😍#HallaBol #RRvKKR #RR pic.twitter.com/mySfMEyqNy— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 7, 2019
The Toss is just ten minutes away
The Knight Riders on the other hand have just lost one out of their four matches. KKR currently lie third on the table and will be riding high on confidence when they clash with RR. Andre Russell has been explosive for the visitors and the Knights will be hoping for another match-winning knock from the big man to notch their fifth win of the season.
The Rajasthan Royals currently lie seventh on the table, having notched just one win from four matches. They will take heart from their last match when they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure their only win of the season. But the Ajinkya Rahane-led team will have their task cut out against KKR as they have been in rampaging form.
An hour to go for Match no. 21
BATTLE ROYALE ⚔— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 7, 2019
Our #Knights shift base to Jaipur as they face @rajasthanroyals in their 5th #VIVOIPL encounter of the season tonight! 💜#RRvKKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar pic.twitter.com/fD9e2gIKMv
In match no. 21 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals will host the Kolkata Knight Riders at home in the second match of the Sunday double-header at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium at 8:00pm and here’s MyKhel’s live updates from the match.
