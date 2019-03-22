IPL 2019: Virat Kohli will be held up there alongside the likes of Lara and Tendulkar, says Glenn McGrath

"Kohli is a class player. He is easily one of the best going around now. By the end of his career, he will be held up there alongside the likes of Lara and Tendulkar. As a captain and player, he is quite aggressive. He likes getting involved in the game. As long as the emotions do not run too much and if he is playing well, it is fine. He has matured a lot and he knows his game.

"He has got the respect of his players. Watching the way he batted in Australia, the only thing I would have said to the home bowlers is I would have preferred them to bowl a little bit short and be more aggressive when he first came out to bat. A lot of times they tried to swing the ball and if it is full, he is in complete control. There is no obvious weakness in his game. To get him out early is a massive bonus," McGrath said.

He also felt that compatriots Steve Smith and David Warner, who were banned for a year in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, would do well on their return in the IPL for their respective franchises - Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"I think Smith and Warner will do well in the IPL after being out of the game for 12 months. They played a few T20 competitions around the world but they are keen and hungry. They are ready to prove they are good enough to continue playing international cricket," he said.

McGrath said the IPL would be good preparation for the players ahead of the World Cup as it will help players get the mindset on the shorter version of the game.

"Indian conditions are very different to the English conditions but it will help in getting some confidence."

On the issue of managing the players' workload with the World Cup approaching, he said it should not be much of a problem and depends a lot of the players themselves.

"I really enjoyed my two years in the IPL. Managing the workload should not be too much of a problem as it is not huge. It is a different intensity, obviously, there are only four overs and it is up to the individual to recover. If they can recover well, they will be fine," he said.