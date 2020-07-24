IPL 2020: After New Zealand, Cricket Australia consider issuing NOC to its players

NZC's spokesperson Richard Boock said it would be issuing NOCs to its players. He also said the board has left it to the players whether they want to participate in the tournament or not. "Yes, NZC will be issuing NOCs for New Zealand players participating in the IPL," Boock told ANI.

"We leave it up to the players to decide whether or not they want to participate and request NOCs," he added.

On NOC to its players, the Cricket Australia representative said: "Should the tournament be confirmed, Cricket Australia would then make its considerations accordingly."

There are six Kiwi cricketers who are set to play IPL this year: Kane Williamson (SunRisers Hyderabad), Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians), Mitchell McClenaghan (Mumbai Indians), Jimmy Neesham (Kings XI Punjab), Lockie Ferguson (Kolkata Knight Riders), and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings).

There are 14 cricketers from Australia who will be playing in the Indian T20 tournament this year.

Aaron Finch (RCB), Josh Philippe (RCB), Kane Richardson (RCB), Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians), Josh Hazelwood (CSK), Shane Watson (CSK), Alex Carey (Delhi Capitals), Marcus Stoinis (Delhi Capitals), Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab), Pat Cummins (KKR), Chris Green (KKR), Steve Smith (Rajasthan Royals), and Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals).

The IPL 2020 is likely to start from September 19, sources within the BCCI said on Thursday.

After the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the postponement of the T20 World Cup, there is a window from September 19 to November 10 to go ahead with the IPL, the source further added. However, the final decision will only be taken in the IPL governing council meeting.

"So, we discussed this date (September 19 to November 8), we had an informal discussion on dates but a final decision will only be taken in the governing council meeting. We also have to discuss other things including training camp, SOP, etc. More clarity can only come after the meeting," a source said.

Earlier, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be played in the UAE. "IPL 2020 which was postponed due to coronavirus will now be held in UAE," Patel had said.