IPL 2020: After scintillating show against Capitals, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy sets eyes on the trophy

The Capitals failed to chase down the target after KKR posted 195, riding on a solid partnership from Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine. The Delhi side failed to chase it down as the Knights restricted the Shreyas Eyer-led side to 135/9.

Chakravarthy was the architect of KKR’s whopping win as he scalped a five-wicket scalp. The bowler finished with figures of 5-20 as KKR strengthened their playoff chances.

Talking to former skipper Dinesh Karthik in a video posted by iplt20.com, Chakravarthy said the next task was to get into the playoffs and win the tournament.

“The next challenge is to get into the playoffs and lift the cup for KKR,” Chakravarthy told Karthik.

During his conversation with Karthik, the bowler recalled picking up MS Dhoni’s wicket during KKR’s game against Chennai. “It felt very surreal. I was a net bowler and before that, I used to go to Chepauk stadium to see the matches. To take the wicket of Dhoni was surreal and I will definitely cherish that moment in my life,” said the KKR bowler.

Before signing off Chakravarthy said he was privileged to play with DK. “It feels great to play alongside DK as I started by wicket-keeping because of DK. So, it feels great to be standing next to him. I have huge respect for him for what he has done for Tamil Nadu and India. I feel privileged to play under him.”

Following Saturday’s win, the Knight Riders have garnered twelve points from eleven matches and are currently placed fourth on the points table. Eoin Morgan’s side will next take on Kings XI Punjab on Monday.