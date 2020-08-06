Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane eyes new beginning with Delhi Capitals

By
IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane eyes new beginning with Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020: Ajinkya Rahane eyes new beginning with Delhi Capitals

Mumbai, August 6: India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took to social media to share his excitement at the prospect of playing for Delhi Capitals this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rahane was traded by Rajasthan Royals to Delhi Capitals in November last year.

The BCCI will be organising the 13th edition of the IPL at three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- from September 19 to November 10 after it was postponed from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"New beginnings for me in the @ipl this year. Looking forward to the season," Rahane said in an Instagram post along with a photo of him batting.

Rahane has been with the Royals since 2011 and was the franchise's most capped player having played 106 matches, six of which were Champions League games.

He even captained the Royals in 24 games, winning nine and losing 24. Recently, Rahane said players will get used to the Covid-19 protocols in 2-3 days once they touchdown in the UAE for the IPL.

"We will definitely miss our fans. Fans are everything to us. When they come out and support us in the stadiums, it feels really good, inspires us to do well," Rahane said during a TV show.

"Again, you got to think about their health and safety as well. We will miss them in the stadium. We are going to play for them, for our fans. I am sure they will enjoy watching us on TV," he added.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: PAK 139/2 (49.0 vs ENG
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9:23 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue