IPL 2020: Amid CSK's fourth defeat of season, MS Dhoni equalled a record

Known for his finishing ability, Dhoni has often been criticized for his team's inability to finish off matches this season as Chennai Super Kings suffered their fourth defeat in six matches on Wednesday (October 7) against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Although they lost, Dhoni had social media talking with a spectacular catch, which also helped him break a record, which lasted just for few hours, for most catches in the IPL. The veteran wicketkeeper took four catches during the match and also helped complete a run out.

However, the record-breaking and superman moment came in the penultimate ball of the first innings, when Dwayne Bravo bowled a length ball around off to Shivam Mavi, who edged it wide off the wicketkeeper, but Dhoni pulled off a good catch.

The CSK skipper with a glove off dived full length to his right and juggled it and claimed it off the rebound to complete the dismissal.

IPL 2020: Flying MS Dhoni impresses with his wicketkeeping skills against KKR; takes four catches, effects a run out

With that catch, Dhoni overtook Kolkata Knight Riders Skipper Dinesh Karthik to set the record for most catches by a wicketkeeper in IPL history. With a total of four catches in the match, Dhoni took his IPL career tally to 104 catches, standing one ahead of Karthik's 103.

Dhoni's catch also allowed Bravo to complete 150 wickets in the IPL. But, Kathik, who proved to be a better captain on the night, grabbed another catch to help dismiss CSK opener Faf du Plessis as CSK fell short by 10 runs in their chase of KKR's 167.

Earlier in the tournament, Dhoni also surpassed his former teammate Suresh Raina to become the most capped IPL player and also joined the IPL 4500 runs club.

Records may be great, but Dhoni and co will look to get back among the wins as they stare at the possibility of missing out on the play-offs spot this season. CSK will next play against their South Indian rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday (October 10) in Dubai.