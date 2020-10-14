IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje bowls fastest ball of season at 156.22 kmph

The South African Nortje, who has been consistently bowling quick this season, bowled the fastest delivery of the season and in the history of the Indian Premier League as he clocked a stunning 156.22 kmph at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Nortje, who has formed a lethal partnership with his compatriot Kagiso Rabada in the Delhi Capitals' pace attack, earned the man of the match award for his bowling figures of 2 for 33 in his four overs.

Nortje clocked 156.22 kmph in the 5th delivery of the Royals' run-chase against opener Jos Buttler, who scooped it for a four. But, the South African cleaned up Buttler on the very next delivery which also crossed the 150kpmh mark at 155.1 kmph.

Nortje, like Royals counterpart Jofra Archer, has bowled quite a few deliveries at over 150 kmph in this IPL and claimed the top five spots for fastest balls bowled this season.

Since there is no data available on the IPL website of fastest balls before 2012 season, Nortje's 156.22 kmph delivery against Buttler stands as the fastest ever bowled in the history of the cash-rich league.

Here are the to ten fastest balls bowled in IPL 2020 so far:

Anrich Nortje (DC) - 156.2

Anrich Nortje (DC) - 155.2

Anrich Nortje (DC) - 154.7

Anrich Nortje (DC) - 153.72

Jofra Archer (RR) - 153.62

Jofra Archer (RR) - 153.36

Jofra Archer (RR) - 153.23

Jofra Archer (RR) - 152.55

Anrich Nortje (DC) - 152.54