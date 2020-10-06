IPL 2020: Axar Patel is Delhi Capitals' secret weapon; check the stats!

The left-arm spinner, who replaced veteran leggie Amit Mishra who was ruled out of the IPL 2020 with an injured finger, claimed two wickets for 18 runs from his four overs.

Axar claimed the vital wickets of Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali to curtail the chase of Royal Challengers. Even RCB skipper Virat Kohli found it hard to score off Axar.

"I knew it was stopping on the wicket. I knew I would bowl in the powerplay and I had practiced for it as well. I think I executed my plans really well," said Axar.

So, what were his plans?

"My plan after speaking to batsmen was that since the wicket was slow, I wanted to bowl at the stumps and vary the pace. In the powerplay I was in a mood to defend at first, but when the third ball spun I changed gears and got into an attack mode," Axar said.

Chasing a stiff 197 set by Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore caved in for 137 for 9 in 20 overs.

Hence, it came as little surprise when the stats emerged that Axar is the most economical bowler of IPL 2020 so far. Axar now has an economy of 4.60.

Other bowlers: Washington Sundar (RCB): 4.72, Rashid Khan (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 5.20, Mohammad Nabi (SRH): 5.75; Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals): 6.75.