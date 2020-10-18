IPL 2020: Axar Patel on how he powered Delhi Capitals to victory in last over

Delhi Capitals chased down a total of 180 with five wickets in hand and one ball to spare thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's maiden century in IPL and of course the final over display by Patel.

CSK were on top after a good 19th over by Sam Curran, but as Dwayne Bravo, who is good at death, was unfit, MS Dhoni opted for Jadeja to bowl the final over of the match with Delhi needing 17 runs to victory, and the fearless Patel smashed three sixes to guide Delhi home.

Axar, who remained unbeaten on 21 runs off just five balls, said that he was just trying to time the ball in the last over bowled by Jadeja to hand the Shreyas Iyer-led side their seventh victory.

"When I saw that the last over is being bowled by left-arm spinner and the boundary was shorter on one side, I was just trying to time the ball and not hit it too hard. My formula was to see the ball and hit the ball," Patel told Dhawan in a video posted on iplt20.com.

The victory meant, Delhi moved to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 14 points and they will look to seal the play-off place with another win when they take on Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday (October 20).

