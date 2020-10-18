Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: Axar Patel on how he powered Delhi Capitals to victory in last over

By
Axar Patel smashed three sixes in the final over to guide Delhi Capitals home
Axar Patel smashed three sixes in the final over to guide Delhi Capitals home

Sharjah, October 18: Delhi Capitals Axar Patel explains how he managed to pull off final over heroics against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (October 17) in Match 34 of IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals chased down a total of 180 with five wickets in hand and one ball to spare thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's maiden century in IPL and of course the final over display by Patel.

CSK were on top after a good 19th over by Sam Curran, but as Dwayne Bravo, who is good at death, was unfit, MS Dhoni opted for Jadeja to bowl the final over of the match with Delhi needing 17 runs to victory, and the fearless Patel smashed three sixes to guide Delhi home.

IPL 2020: CSK coach Fleming reveals why Bravo didn't bowl last over against DC

Axar, who remained unbeaten on 21 runs off just five balls, said that he was just trying to time the ball in the last over bowled by Jadeja to hand the Shreyas Iyer-led side their seventh victory.

"When I saw that the last over is being bowled by left-arm spinner and the boundary was shorter on one side, I was just trying to time the ball and not hit it too hard. My formula was to see the ball and hit the ball," Patel told Dhawan in a video posted on iplt20.com.

The victory meant, Delhi moved to the top of the IPL 2020 standings with 14 points and they will look to seal the play-off place with another win when they take on Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday (October 20).

(With Agency inputs)

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MAR 3 - 1 BOR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 35 October 18 2020, 03:30 PM
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, October 18, 2020, 10:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More