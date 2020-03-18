Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2020: BCCI explores July-September window for IPL 13

By
IPL 2020: BCCI explores July-September window for IPL 13
IPL 2020: BCCI explores July-September window for IPL 13

Mumbai, March 18: The BCCI has postponed the IPL 2020 until April 15 but there is no real clarity or certainty whether the tournament could take place even after that date because there is no news of any drastic improvement in health conditions because of still prevailing coronavirus.

There have been reports about BCCI exploring the April-May window to hold the IPL 2020 but a report in Times of India stated that the governing body could be looking seriously at a more practical July-September 2020 window.

A section in BCCI feels that the April-May window could be too tricky because there is no assurance of the Coronavirus peaking out in this timespan and if they explore the July-September window there is the possibility of the pandemic's effect waning.

It could also work in BCCI's favour that between July-September there no major series have been scheduled. England are hosting Pakistan for a full series and the Asia Cup is scheduled between these months too and India are to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka (June/July) and The Hundred by ECB too will be over in July. This will give the BCCI a chance to conduct full 60 matches instead of a truncated IPL.

The IPL 2009 was held in South Africa inside 37 days and the BCCI could be looking at a similar window even if they host part of the IPL overseas, though that is a less explored option as of now.

"The 2009 IPL - in South Africa - was played inside 37 days. That's five weeks and two days. If that kind of a window is made available, the IPL can be held partly in India and partly overseas, or the entire tournament can be shifted, depending on how the Covid-19 situation is globally," ToI quoted a BCCI official.

More IPL 2020 News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue