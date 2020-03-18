IPL 2020: BCCI explores July-September window for IPL 13

There have been reports about BCCI exploring the April-May window to hold the IPL 2020 but a report in Times of India stated that the governing body could be looking seriously at a more practical July-September 2020 window.

A section in BCCI feels that the April-May window could be too tricky because there is no assurance of the Coronavirus peaking out in this timespan and if they explore the July-September window there is the possibility of the pandemic's effect waning.

It could also work in BCCI's favour that between July-September there no major series have been scheduled. England are hosting Pakistan for a full series and the Asia Cup is scheduled between these months too and India are to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka (June/July) and The Hundred by ECB too will be over in July. This will give the BCCI a chance to conduct full 60 matches instead of a truncated IPL.

The IPL 2009 was held in South Africa inside 37 days and the BCCI could be looking at a similar window even if they host part of the IPL overseas, though that is a less explored option as of now.

"The 2009 IPL - in South Africa - was played inside 37 days. That's five weeks and two days. If that kind of a window is made available, the IPL can be held partly in India and partly overseas, or the entire tournament can be shifted, depending on how the Covid-19 situation is globally," ToI quoted a BCCI official.