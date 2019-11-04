IPL 2020 may see 'game-changing' Power Player concept

How does it work

If all goes according to the plan, the IPL teams will be allowed to substitute a player at the fall of a wicket or at the end of an over at any point in the game. Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said the concept has already been approved, but will be discussed further in the IPL Governing Council meeting that will take place at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai on Tuesday (November 5).

"We are looking at a scenario where a team will not name the Playing XI. They will announce the 15 and a player can be substituted at either the fall of a wicket or at the end of the over at any point in the game. While we are looking to introduce it in the IPL, trying the concept first in the upcoming Mushtaq Ali Trophy could be the ideal way forward," the official said.

Bring in Russel or Bumrah whenever a team wants

Explaining how the idea will actually change the game, the official said the concept has the capacity to change match situations and induce out-of-the-box thinking and strategising from the two teams and engage even the fans further.

"Imagine you need 20 runs off the last six balls and you have Andre Russell sitting in the dug-out as he wasn''t a hundred percent and wasn''t part of the original XI. But now, he can just walk in and go slam-bang and win you the game.

"Similarly, say you need to defend six runs off the last over and you have someone like a Jasprit Bumrah sitting in the dug-out. So, what does the captain do? Brings in Bumrah at the end of the 19th over and there you go. The concept has the potential to change the game," the official said.